Refrigerated Goods Trucking Market Size Expected To Reach $95 Billion By 2027

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Refrigerated Goods Trucking Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the refrigerated goods trucking market. As per TBRC’s refrigerated goods trucking market forecast, the global refrigerated goods trucking market size is expected to grow to $95.15 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.6%.

Increasing demand for perishable foods such as ready-to-eat food items, milk and dairy products, and fruits and vegetables is predicted to contribute to the growth of the refrigerated goods trucking market. North America is expected to hold the largest refrigerated goods trucking market share. Major players in the refrigerated goods trucking market include Schmitz Cargobull AG, Great Dane LLC., China International Marine Containers, Kogel Trailer GmbH & Co., Hyundai Translead Inc.

Major companies operating in this market are continuously investing in introducing new technologies such as cloud computing, IoT solutions, solar-powered systems, and communication technologies such as machine learning, GPS, and 5G for greater accountability, visibility, and performance in refrigerated storage and transport. It is estimated that investments in this field are likely to reach $40 billion by the end of 2020. Moreover, in April 2020, Carrier Transicold launched a solar charging system for transport refrigeration unit batteries that has an innovative design that conveniently fits on top of the unit. The innovative solar charging system is capable of delivering 2.0-amp power delivery by combining ultrapure silicon cells with a high-performance charge controller.

• By Vehicle Type: Light Commercial Vehicle, Medium Heavy Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles

• By Temperature: Single Temperature, Multi-Temperature

• By Application: Food Products, Poultry, Meat, and Seafood, Dairy and Beverages, Bakery And Confectionery, Pharmaceutical, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global refrigerated goods trucking market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Refrigerated goods trucking refers to a type of shipping that uses temperature-controlled trucks with special equipment in which the cargoes are kept at a controlled temperature throughout the shipping process by an integrated refrigeration system in the transport trucks to provide over-the-road transportation of refrigerated goods.

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Refrigerated Goods Trucking Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on refrigerated goods trucking global market size, drivers and trends, refrigerated goods trucking global market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and refrigerated goods trucking global market growth across geographies.



