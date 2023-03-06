Submit Release
News Search

There were 235 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 373,926 in the last 365 days.

Monetary and financial statistics – January 2023

MACAU, March 6 - According to statistics released today by the Monetary Authority of Macao, broad money supply continued to grow in January. Meanwhile, resident deposits rose from a month ago whereas loans to residents posted a decline.

Money supply

Currency in circulation and demand deposits rose 6.7% and 4.7% respectively. M1 thus increased 5.2% from one month earlier.  Meanwhile, quasi-monetary liabilities rose 0.4%.  The sum of these two items, i.e. M2, grew 0.9% to MOP724.1 billion.  On an annual basis, M1 dropped 2.2% whereas M2 grew 4.6%.  The shares of pataca (MOP), Hong Kong dollar (HKD), renminbi (RMB) and United States dollar (USD) in M2 were 36.5%, 42.7%, 8.4% and 10.7% respectively.

Deposits

Resident deposits increased 0.7% from the preceding month to MOP702.3 billion while non-resident deposits rose 2.0% to MOP328.1 billion.  On the other hand, public sector deposits with the banking sector decreased 6.0% to MOP228.1 billion. As a result, total deposits in the banking sector fell 0.3% from a month earlier to MOP1,258.5 billion.  The shares of MOP, HKD, RMB and USD in total deposits were 20.8%, 43.5%, 9.5% and 23.5% respectively.

Loans

Domestic loans to the private sector decreased by 0.9% from a month ago to MOP567.1 billion whereas external loans rose 0.6% to MOP705.8 billion. As a result, total loans to the private sector edged down by 0.1% from a month earlier to MOP1,272.9 billion.  The shares of MOP, HKD, RMB and USD in total loans were 17.4%, 40.4%, 15.7% and 24.2% respectively.

Operating ratios

At end-January, the loan-to-deposit ratio for the resident sector remained at 60.9% from one month earlier.  Meanwhile, the ratio for both the resident and non-resident sectors increased from 101.0% at end-2022 to 101.1%.  The one-month and three-month current assets to liabilities ratios stood at 62.3% and 54.5% respectively.  Concurrently, the non-performing loan ratio increased from 1.5% at end-2022 to 1.6%.

Detailed Monetary and Financial Statistics are available in the latest issue of Monthly Bulletin of Monetary Statistics.

https://www.amcm.gov.mo/en/research-statistics/research-and-publications?type=financial_statistics_monthly

You just read:

Monetary and financial statistics – January 2023

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more