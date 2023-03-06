Monetary and financial statistics – January 2023

MACAU, March 6 - According to statistics released today by the Monetary Authority of Macao, broad money supply continued to grow in January. Meanwhile, resident deposits rose from a month ago whereas loans to residents posted a decline.

Money supply

Currency in circulation and demand deposits rose 6.7% and 4.7% respectively. M1 thus increased 5.2% from one month earlier. Meanwhile, quasi-monetary liabilities rose 0.4%. The sum of these two items, i.e. M2, grew 0.9% to MOP724.1 billion. On an annual basis, M1 dropped 2.2% whereas M2 grew 4.6%. The shares of pataca (MOP), Hong Kong dollar (HKD), renminbi (RMB) and United States dollar (USD) in M2 were 36.5%, 42.7%, 8.4% and 10.7% respectively.

Deposits

Resident deposits increased 0.7% from the preceding month to MOP702.3 billion while non-resident deposits rose 2.0% to MOP328.1 billion. On the other hand, public sector deposits with the banking sector decreased 6.0% to MOP228.1 billion. As a result, total deposits in the banking sector fell 0.3% from a month earlier to MOP1,258.5 billion. The shares of MOP, HKD, RMB and USD in total deposits were 20.8%, 43.5%, 9.5% and 23.5% respectively.

Loans

Domestic loans to the private sector decreased by 0.9% from a month ago to MOP567.1 billion whereas external loans rose 0.6% to MOP705.8 billion. As a result, total loans to the private sector edged down by 0.1% from a month earlier to MOP1,272.9 billion. The shares of MOP, HKD, RMB and USD in total loans were 17.4%, 40.4%, 15.7% and 24.2% respectively.

Operating ratios

At end-January, the loan-to-deposit ratio for the resident sector remained at 60.9% from one month earlier. Meanwhile, the ratio for both the resident and non-resident sectors increased from 101.0% at end-2022 to 101.1%. The one-month and three-month current assets to liabilities ratios stood at 62.3% and 54.5% respectively. Concurrently, the non-performing loan ratio increased from 1.5% at end-2022 to 1.6%.

Detailed Monetary and Financial Statistics are available in the latest issue of Monthly Bulletin of Monetary Statistics.

https://www.amcm.gov.mo/en/research-statistics/research-and-publications?type=financial_statistics_monthly