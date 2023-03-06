Marketing Professor Conference to be Held Near Yellowstone: Marketing ProfCon 2023

ProfCon™ is the #1 higher education conference for marketing professors. The annual networking and educational event is hosted by educational technology leader Stukent™. First established in 2019, the conference connects attendees with keynote speakers and industry experts. ProfCon offers breakout sessions and panel discussions for continued development and current industry insights.

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho, March 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ProfCon™ is the #1 higher education conference for marketing professors. The annual networking and educational event is hosted by educational technology leader Stukent™. First established in 2019, the conference connects attendees with keynote speakers and industry experts. ProfCon offers breakout sessions and panel discussions for continued development and current industry insights. To learn more about ProfCon, visit http://www.stukent.com/profcon.

Marketing ProfCon 2023 will be held June 14-16 in Idaho Falls, Idaho.

Learn, prepare, and share are the three themes of Marketing ProfCon 2023, where attendees will find a wealth of new teaching strategies and the chance to network with educators and industry experts amongst the backdrop of scenic excursions in Yellowstone National Park or Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

Marketing ProfCon expands and elevates through a unique speaker lineup. According to Stukent CEO, Stuart Draper, "one of the things we look for in Marketing ProfCon speakers is a topic that blends industry and academia. Other professor conferences only include research."

Tickets for this three-day conference in scenic Idaho Falls are on sale now through June. Special spring break pricing ends April 15 and space is limited, so professors should reserve their spots by purchasing their tickets as soon as possible.

Stukent is reimagining effective education, bridging the gap between dynamic, fast-moving industries and academia. Stukent provides innovative, first-in-the-world Simternships™ for business, marketing, and communication disciplines. These simulations and courseware are used by over 6,500 higher education institutions across 80 countries. Stukent was founded in 2013 by Stuart Draper with a mission to help educators help students help the world. Stukent is headquartered in Idaho Falls, ID.

For more information on Marketing ProfCon 2023 and to learn more about Stukent, Inc., contact Scott Carr, Director of Marketing Communications, at scott.carr@stukent.com or visit http://www.stukent.com/profcon.

