Apple Watch Deals & Sales List (March 2023) Researched by Deal Stripe

Review of the best Apple Watch sales and deals for March 2023, rounding up the top savings on the Apple Watch Series 8, Ultra, SE, 7 & more

Here's our round-up of the best Apple Watch deals and sales for March 2023, including deals on the Apple Watch Series 8 (cellular & cellular + GPS models), Series 6, and SE (1st & 2nd Gen). Links to the latest deals are listed below.

Best Apple Watch Deals:

Best Apple Watch Series 8 Deals:

Best Apple Watch SE Deals:

Best Apple Watch Ultra Deals:

Best Apple Watch Series 7 Deals:

More Apple Watch Deals:

The links above were researched and published by Deal Stripe, an independent consumer review website. Deal Stripe may earn commissions from sales generated using the links provided.

The Apple Watch is a smartwatch developed by Apple Inc. that was first released in April 2015. The watch has undergone several iterations since then, with the latest version being the Apple Watch Series 8, including the new Apple Watch Ultra model. The Apple Watch is designed to be used in conjunction with an iPhone, and it allows users to stay connected and access important information without having to take out their phones.

One of the main features of the Apple Watch is its health and fitness tracking capabilities. The watch has sensors that can monitor heart rate, activity levels, and even the quality of a user's sleep. The watch also has an ECG app that can detect irregular heart rhythms and other heart conditions. For users who are looking to improve their fitness, the Apple Watch offers personalized coaching and can track a variety of workouts, including swimming and yoga.

In addition to its health and fitness features, the Apple Watch also offers a range of other useful tools. Users can receive notifications, make phone calls, send text messages, and even make payments using Apple Pay. On the latest iterations, the wearable can even detect incidents, like car crashes, and automatically notify emergency services. The watch also has a range of apps that can be downloaded from the App Store, including social media apps, news apps, and games.

About Deal Stripe: Deal Stripe shares the latest e-commerce sales and retail news with readers. As an affiliate Deal Stripe earns from qualifying purchases.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230305005105/en/