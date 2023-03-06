Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Monday, March 6, 2023
OTTAWA, ON, March 5, 2023 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
National Capital Region, Canada
Private meetings
1:20 p.m.
The Prime Minister will deliver keynote remarks at the Canadian Federation of Agriculture's (CFA) 2023 Annual General Meeting and participate in a question and answer session. The Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, Marie-Claude Bibeau, will also be in attendance.
