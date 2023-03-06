María Dolores by Edgar Núñez, ATELIER Playa Mujeres' signature restaurant, is recognized by the Mexican Culinary Guide

Maria Dolores by Edgar Núñez was among the top 10 restaurants in Quintana Roo.

CANCUN, QUINTANA ROO, MEXICO, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ATELIER Playa Mujeres, the All-Suites Luxury Resort that offers an outstanding Barefoot Luxury® experience, as part of the Mexican hotel marketer and operator ATELIER de Hoteles, known for its Handcrafted Hospitality® and Addictive Service® concepts, celebrates that Maria Dolores by Edgar Núñez, its flagship restaurant, was recognized as one of the best 250 restaurants in Mexico by the Mexican Culinary Guide.

In this celebration's framework, renowned Chef Edgar Núñez, received from the hands of the directors of the Mexican Culinary Guide the plaque that acknowledges María Dolores by Edgar Núñez as one of the 10 best restaurants in the State of Quintana Roo.

The Mexican Culinary Guide is an independent editorial, a benchmark for gastronomic communication in the country, whose purpose is not only to exalt and show the diversity of Mexican gastronomy but to highlight the balance between the proposals of all states.

"ATELIER Playa Mujeres is very proud that our signature restaurant Maria Dolores by Edgar Núñez, that is characterized by offering a new concept of luxury culinary art, has been recognized in this important ranking, which highlights the best in the gastronomic industry, according to the opinion of expert judges. " mentioned Mascia Nadin, ATELIER Play Mujeres' Chief Operating Officer.

A Council of Voters selected the renowned restaurants for the 2023 edition of the Mexican Culinary Guide. It comprised more than 60 gastronomic journalists, content creators, sommeliers, and lovers of the national gastronomic treasure. With enthusiasm and curiosity, they undertook the task of touring the entire Mexican Republic for a year in search of new culinary proposals.



"Appearing in the Mexican Culinary Guide is a source of satisfaction and reflects our commitment to the country's gastronomy. María Dolores restaurant's cuisine highlights each ingredient's origin and freshness. Coupled with our wine menu, we evoke the deepest feelings of contemporary Mexican gastronomy and offer diners a unique experience, with a balance between tradition and innovation." Commented Edgar Núñez, María Dolores' Author and Executive Chef.

Recognitions like this allow ATELIER Playa Mujeres to consolidate its position as a leading luxury resort.

ATELIER de Hoteles is an innovative and disruptive Mexican hotel chain born in 2015. Mexican art is a differentiating value and common thread of its concepts, which include strategy, passion, and commitment. ATELIER de Hoteles offers in its four brands, ATELIER, ESTUDIO, ÓLEO, and MET, the concept of Barefoot Luxury®, with high standards of service in its properties, currently located in the Hotel Zone and Playa Mujeres, both in Cancun, Quintana Roo and with upcoming openings projected in the most important beach and business destinations in Mexico.