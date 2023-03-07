MOUSAI, THE ‘SOUNDCLOUD OF WEB3,’ LAUNCHES WIDE BETA OUT OF AUSTIN

https://mousai.stream Marlon Montgomery - Founder (mousai.stream)

MOUSAI, WHERE FANS CAN SUPPORT THEIR FAVORITE CREATORS DIRECTLY, LAUNCHES OUT OF AUSTIN, TEXAS TODAY

Mousai empowers independent creators, artists, and fans by transferring the power, financial gains, and control of data from major record labels, streaming platforms, and centralized social networks” — Ted Cohen

Mousai gives independent creators the ability to directly distribute and monetize their creations; fans can support their favorite artists financially while streaming their music at the same time

Today, Mousai, “the SoundCloud of Web3,” launches it’s wide-beta out of Austin, Texas, giving independent creators – artists, podcasters, and any type of rights-holder – the ability to directly distribute and monetize their creations. With Mousai, fans are able to stream, connect with, and support the music they love via the platform - fans can back artists/creators by buying their “creator coin”, tipping, buying collectibles (NFTs), and in the future, enjoying an innovative stream-to-own monetization model. On Mousai, fans can deeply engage and connect in an interactive social community, and get rewarded for it by owning something of real value in a digital economy. For more on Mousai, see here.

“We are excited to change the current paradigm to a world where artists and creators retain their rights (and data), are being fairly compensated, and are building extraordinary experiences and direct relationships with and for their fans,” said Mousai Founder Marlon Montgomery. “Our goal is to boost the sustainability of the music industry around the world as an art, business, and community. We are extremely excited about our ability to change the status quo with not just the underlying technology enabling Mousai, but our amazing passionate community that has been building during our open beta period.”

Mousai is positioned to become the preferred platform for independent artists to distribute their work enabling monetization of their content without intermediaries thanks to #Web3 capabilities. With the mission of creating a superior audio/video experience for fans and creators alike, Mousai provides music discovery beyond algorithms, direct contact with DJs and artists, and multiple ways to support their favorites with fair compensation models for the creators.

“Mousai empowers independent creators, artists, and fans by transferring the power, financial gains, and control of data from major record labels, streaming platforms, and centralized social networks," said Ted Cohen (music industry executive).

Utilizing Mousai, musicians and podcasters who own their own rights/publishing are able to attract a global audience looking for an easy way to discover their works, with tools to engage and communicate directly with them. With Mousai’s global base, genres of all types can build communities with true engagement, spanning music styles like Pop-wave, UK dance, Electro Modern, Punk, Americana, Southern hip-hop and more, to podcasts on Web3 and blockchain education, entrepreneurship, and interview-based shows. Mousai is quickly becoming a critical key to creators’ social media and marketing strategies.

“Mousai is basically the SoundCloud and YouTube of web 3,” said Cassius Cuvée (Recording Artist/ Host of Poppin Crypto with Cassius Cuvée). “Being built on DeSo, a blockchain that was created for the specific purpose of decentralized social media, Mousai seamlessly combines music, video, and financial contributions directly to the artists, all on the platform. Everyone wins! The UI is clean and user friendly. I see Mousai changing the entire direct to consumer entertainment industry once the masses start to grasp the power of blockchain technology.”

About Marlon Montgomery:

Mousai was founded by Marlon Montgomery, avid music lover and 25-year veteran in the creation, management, and delivery of content across many mediums and platforms. He has spent the past 9+ years leading the product development of the world’s leading broadcasters and programmers in launching their streaming video services, and producing engaging streaming media applications. Marlon created Mousai with the mission: to create a superior audio/video experience for fans and artists alike, promoting the health and sustainability of the music industry as an art, business, and community.