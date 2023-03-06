Online Japanese language school expands its capacity for the online school information session on March 11th

Last Online Japanese School Information Session for Spring Semester 2023 Enrollment to be Held on March 11 Spring Semester Enrollment Promotion is underway! Free trial lesson

AOJ Language School has decided to expand the number of participants for the second online enrollment information session in preparation for the spring semester

CHIYODA, TOKYO, JAPAN, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Online Japanese Language School “Attain Online Japanese (AOJ) Language School”, operated by Attain Corporation, has decided to expand the number of participants for the second online enrollment information session, which will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 am on March 11 (Sat), Japan time, in preparation for the spring semester opening in 2023 to accommodate the increasing number of inquiries. Pre-registration is required to participate, and applications are being accepted on the website. The deadline for Spring Semester is March 13, 2023.

School Information application form:

https://aoj-ls.jp/en/admission/information-session.html

Spring Semester Application Form:

https://aoj-ls.jp/form/application/application.html?lang=en

AOJ Language School is an online Japanese language school established by Attain Corporation in April 2022. With small class sizes and private lessons tailored to each student's level and needs, learners can improve their Japanese language proficiency. The school's tuition is also affordable, and the school adopts the flipped classroom study method, so it boasts efficient Japanese learning. In its first year of operation, over 50 students from 30 countries are learning Japanese at the school.

From April 2023, the school will offer classes for all levels, from beginner level N5 to advanced level N1, including the "Ni Class" for those who wish to take the JLPT N2 and the "Ho Class " for those who wish to take the JLPT N1. On-demand classes are available 24/7, and live classes are held twice a week, with classes starting at 2:00, 4:00, 9:00, 11:00, and 19:30.

The number of applicants for the upcoming information session on March 11 has already exceeded that of the first session. Although the number of participants for the online information session was initially limited to ensure that each participant's questions were addressed, the company has decided to remove the limit to accommodate the high level of interest, especially as it represents a final opportunity to take advantage of the two-month tuition-free promotion. The information session will cover the curriculum and school schedule of AOJ Language School, an overview of the courses, enrollment guidance, and enrollment campaign. Applications for enrollment starting in April are already being accepted, and the school welcomes inquiries about the actual classes and support provided.



<Outline of the 2nd Online School Information Session for Spring Semester>

Date: Saturday, March 11, 2023, 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. (Japan time)

Reference Time in other time zone:

March 10, 2023, 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm New York, USA Time

March 10, 2023, 8:00 pm to 9:00 pm Los Angeles, USA Time

March 11, 2023, 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. Singapore time

Method: Zoom (Zoom URL will be sent to those who have registered)

Language: Explanation will be given in English.

Contents: About AOJ Language School, overview of curriculum and courses, admission information

Registration:

Please refer to the URL below and register by e-mail or by filling out the form. We will send a separate notice to those who have registered.

https://aoj-ls.jp/admission/information-session.html

Information Session Video: https://youtu.be/nfp_vEHdyWk



< Spring Semester Enrolment Promotion >

Spring Semester Enrolment Promotion is underway!

・No enrollment fee.

・Free first month for all students

・Another month of tuition will be cashed back to you if you study to the end of the semester.

・Full JLPT N2 passing support for all students.

For more details, click here!

https://aoj-ls.jp/admission/campaign.html

Application deadline: Monday, March 13

Enrollment date: Sunday, April 2

Click here for application guidelines

https://aoj-ls.jp/admission/guideline.html

Application for admission is here

https://aoj-ls.jp/form/application/application.html?lang=en

School Official Website:

https://aoj-ls.jp/en/

Tuition:

0 Admission fee

Monthly payment of 14,000 JPY (about 104 USD as of February 1, 2023) through PayPal or Half-year prepayment via bank transfer

In AOJ e-campus, you will be access to the following learning contents:

・all the video lectures, 24 hours/ day

・online tests, 24 hours/ day , be able to take multiple times

・live lectures, scheduled dates

・the communication room, 24 hours/ day

・Japanese culture exchange communication lectures, scheduled dates

・supplementary video courses, 24 hours/ day

・mid-term exam, scheduled dates, one time access

・final-term exam, scheduled dates, one time access

The video lectures are placed as scheduled, so students can learn anytime they want.

The school also offers live lecture recording, so even if students miss some live lectures due to their schedule, they can watch it later.

Features

- Attain Online Japanese (AOJ) Language School is a Japanese-language school for study online.

- Live and video lectures give students access to high-quality Japanese learning from anywhere in the world.

- Full support to pass JLPT N2. Even if students start learning as beginners, they can acquire JLPT N2-level Japanese in a minimum period of 2 years. Attain will fully support students until they pass JLPT N2.

- Live lectures by talented teachers who are qualified as Japanese-language instructors will make learning Japanese more fun and engaging. Each live lecture is to be given in a small group. Students can participate in classes anywhere via internet connection. Students can access recorded lectures even if absent from live ones.

- It is a place where students can meet Japanese learners from all over the world. They can also interact with others of different cultures through the learning of Japanese.

- It supports all Japanese-language levels. Students can choose the level of Japanese class that suits them.

- AOJ Language School provides high-quality Japanese learning to those who want to learn Japanese all over the world. Attain does not require any admission fee to make it easier to continue studying and students can choose to pay the tuition fee monthly.

- Attain has a consultation desk to support studying and working in Japan.



Source: Attain Corporation

Contact:

Takaomi Fukushima

AOJ Language School Administration Office

Attain Corporation

Tel: +81-3-5297-8001

Email: info@aoj-ls.jp

Head Office: Nitten-Kanda Bldg. 17, Kanda-higashi-matsushita-cho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, 101-0042, Japan

Japanese classes for all levels at AOJ! Do you know i-ro-ha-ni-ho kana order? (learn Japanese, JLPT)