Media Advisory - Deputy Prime Minister's itinerary for Monday, March 6, 2023
OTTAWA, ON, March 5, 2023 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
Toronto, Ontario
Private meetings.
The Deputy Prime Minister will meet with business leaders in the critical minerals sector at the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada 2023 Convention, as part of pre-budget consultations.
12:00 p.m.
The Deputy Prime Minister will hold a roundtable discussion on the government's Critical Minerals Strategy, as part of pre-budget consultations.
Closed to media.
