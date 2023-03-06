Kelsie Kimberlin Releases Her Powerful "We Are Ukrainian" Speech On You Tube
Kelsie Kimberln Passionately Ask Everyone To Support Ukraine
I am asking everyone s to help us oppose this war and regain our territory by showing solidarity with us. Together, we are all one because, as Ukraine stands, so stands the entire free world.”WASHINGTON , DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Popular Ukrainian-American singer Kelsie Kimberlin today released her speech “We Are Ukrainian” on YouTube. The video, filmed by American director Zack Gross and edited by Ukrainian Pavlo Khomiuk, features Kelsie forcefully, emotionally, and passionately speaking to the entire civilized world about the horrors of the past year of unjust war against Ukraine. She is superimposed over heart-wrenching footage of the war’s destruction as she describes a once peaceful country that now finds itself being terrorized by barbarians. Kelsie movingly discusses how President Zelensky is the most respected leader on earth who epitomizes the Ukrainian spirit, and she beseeches everyone to support Ukraine.
As Kelsie says: “With every day of this war, we Ukrainians are stronger and more determined to defend our choice of democracy over autocracy. We understand that the defense of our country and our democratic values is also the defense of the sovereignty and values of all civilized countries. No weapon can make us cower in fear, kneel to threats, or surrender in defeat. No blackout, freezing cold, or air raid siren can break our spirit. We are proud, brave and fearless people who will forever fight and resist everyone who tries to take away our freedom, and democracy.
President Zelensky is the most respected leader on earth today because he represents the hopes and desires of all civilized people to live with dignity and freedom. He epitomizes the Ukrainian spirit and heart, filled with courage, determination and pride, and uses the very essence of his being to rally the world to support Ukraine. His clarion call is being heard and acted upon everywhere yet Ukrainians are still dying and suffering each and every day. So more must be done.
I am asking all civilized nations and all civilized citizens in the world to help us oppose this war and regain our territory by showing solidarity with us. Together, we are all one because, as Ukraine stands, so stands the entire free world. I am calling on everyone to join our fight for freedom and justice in whatever way you can. In every video, every presentation of a new song, and every post on social networks, I ask you to stand with Ukraine and share this video everywhere along with the hashtag #Stand With Ukraine.”
With the release of this video, Kelsie is doing her part to keep the world’s focus on Ukraine. In doing so, she is heeding the call of President Zelensky at the Grammy’s where he asked all musicians to continually speak out in support of Ukraine.
