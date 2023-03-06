Burlington Stores, DCs Saves $500,000 with BoxLatch™ Products
Burlington Labor Savings - $467,678 : Tape Savings $35,038 Total Savings $500,000 in Six Months
When I arrived, our box handling and inventory processing system was a labor-intensive process in need of innovation. Using durable BoxLatches provided a simple and a financially successful solution.”PEWAUKEE, WI, USA, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Closing, opening, and reclosing boxes with BoxLatch™ advances system throughput and reduces tape costs.
— Raqib Quyyum
Outcomes
• Burlington Stores' Labor Savings $467,678
• Tape Savings $35,038
• Reduced Use of Sharps
Before Introducing BL
The New Jersey Burlington Stores distribution centers receive excess apparel and household goods from other retail and inventory storage centers in the USA. Boxes arrive in bulk loaded trucking containers or on pallets. Before the use of BoxLatch™, the tape on cartons was cut to allow them to be opened for label ticketing or tagging before conveyors move them to the put-to-light (PTL) sections of the million square foot DCs. Prior to the introduction of BoxLatches, this required opening, taping, and closing boxes multiple times or leaving messy flaps open. The industrial engineers at Burlington said it took some training to get operators up to speed with this process change in the system but they adapted quickly because if made their jobs easier and increased their productivity.
After Box Latch Introduction
In the new system, cartons arriving in the Bulk section are opened once. Merchandise moves along the conveyor line where “ticketers” place tickets or tags on each item. Once all items are ticketed, boxes ride conveyors to the PTL department where “putters” selectively transfer multiple items to larger cases shipped to Burlington’s US retail centers. At the end of every shift, department supervisors send out emails detailing the number of cases completed. The one-time $39,282 cost of BoxLatches is expensed between both Bulk and PTL sections at two different locations in New Jersey.
Supervisors use total counts per shift to calculate the throughput of boxes/hour on a departmental level rather than attempting to quantify time saved by individual operators. These numbers are used to calculate labor savings coming from this new process. As a result of the expected durability, Mr. Quyyum used a ten-year depreciation assessment to annualize the cost of these ABS latches. Approximately one-third of boxes in the system are currently being reused. The use of BoxLatches and Clip & Stacks make this entire process much easier and more efficient.
The table shows that savings in the PTL section of the DCs floor space mimicked those in the Bulk section. Together, this new system for opening and closing boxes multiple times without tape has produced a partial year’s savings of over $500,000. Viewed another way, this means that a $39,282 investment in BoxLatch™ Products generated an ROI of nearly 13 times the original investment – and Burlington will keep using their purchase for years to come.
Equally important according to Mr. Quyyum is the fact that DC supervisors and managers praise the easy use and efficiencies of the BoxLatches. They expect to be able to report similar savings as they measure the benefit of hundreds of BoxLatch Clip & Stacks purchased for the PTL section at the end of this spring’s peak season.
Summary
Overall, there have been enormous time and material savings related to this innovation. It includes visible processes and safety improvements for workers along with ongoing potential for growth within several departments. The concurrent environmental benefits are a valuable side effect.
James Wilson
Eco Latch Systems, LLC
+1 570-359-2580
email us here
