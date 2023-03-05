2-years in a row - IIIMPACT has been selected to Inc. Magazine's Prestigious List of the Southwest Region's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

With a Two-Year Revenue Growth of 236%, IIIMPACT, Inc. Ranks No. 61 on Inc. Magazine's List of the Southwest Region's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

AUSTIN, Texas, March 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Southwest region. Between 2019 and 2021, these # private companies had an average growth rate of 557 percent and, in 2021 alone, they added 16,116 jobs and nearly $5.5 billion to the Southwest region's economy. Companies based in the Austin, Texas, Scottsdale, Arizona, and Fort Worth, Texas, areas had the highest growth rates overall. Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals Southwest, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at inc.com/southwest starting February 28, 2023."This year's Inc. 5000 Regional winners represent one of the most exceptional and exciting lists of America's off-the-charts growth companies. They're disrupters and job creators, and all delivered an outsize impact on the economy. Remember their names and follow their lead. These are the companies you'll be hearing about for years to come," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. magazine.

IIIMPACT has successfully collaborated with hundreds of companies worldwide helping them create the best user experience, strategy, and product innovation and improving their DevOps and DesignOps processes for a coachable and scalable team.We help companies quickly align internally, set priorities, and reduce risk when making new, innovative software products. We do this by putting in place a user-centered design process that makes sure their customers find the products easier to use and more engaging. The path to launching successful software products is full of problems that will wreck your budget and team if you don't do things right. IIIIMPACT's strategic product development processes help companies get around these problems and bring more successful products to market faster so they can jump ahead of the competition.

Contact: visit http://www.iiimpact.io or email us at: Innovate@iiimpact.io

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Regionals Methodology The 2023 Inc. 5000 Regionals are ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2019 and 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2021.

