Co-Author Ilhiana Rojas Saldana Talks About “Our Stories are Powerful” In New Book Extraordinary Latinas II

Extraordinary Latinas New Book Ilhiana Rojas Saldana

The new book shares the stories of Latinas who, through purpose and resilience, embraced their uniqueness, built community, and empowered others to rise.

It is time to challenge the beliefs from the past that “calladita te vez mas bonita” and recognize that our true beauty and power comes from our uniqueness, our heritage, and our collective voices. ” — Ilhiana Rojas Saldana