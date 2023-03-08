Co-Author Ilhiana Rojas Saldana Talks About “Our Stories are Powerful” In New Book Extraordinary Latinas II
The new book shares the stories of Latinas who, through purpose and resilience, embraced their uniqueness, built community, and empowered others to rise.
It is time to challenge the beliefs from the past that “calladita te vez mas bonita” and recognize that our true beauty and power comes from our uniqueness, our heritage, and our collective voices. ”RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ilhiana Rojas Saldana is a seasoned Business Strategist, an Executive & Leadership Transformational Coach, a Diversity & Inclusion Consultant, a Bestselling Author, an International Motivational Speaker, and a firm believer that nothing is impossible.
— Ilhiana Rojas Saldana
After achieving Bestseller for the first volume of Extraordinary Latinas, Ilhiana partnered with Sandra Noemi Torres to publish Extraordinary Latinas Vol II to celebrate Women’s Month and share the powerful stories of 17 Latinas who have defied the odds, challenged the status quo and have made extraordinary achievements.
“This book is a beautiful tribute in celebration of amazing Latinas who have gone through great lengths to change the narrative of who they were 'meant to be’ according to societal standards, and redefined their power to accomplish great impact, not only for the places they are in but for the wellbeing of others opening the path for many women and Latinas to follow,” says Ilhiana.
Twenty years ago, Ilhiana graduated with a degree in chemical engineering and went straight into marketing for notable Fortune 500 companies. Over that time, she launched several successful brands and businesses with a noteworthy career for almost 15 years. Unfortunately, after moving to the US, the need to adapt and fit in to meet others’ expectations impacted her self-confidence, motivation, and performance.
After several years of frustration, disappointment, and burnout, Ilhiana found in the stories of other women the inspiration and encouragement to stand up and believe in herself once more, starting a new journey as an entrepreneur and starting her first company, BeLIVE Coaching, and Consulting, where she lives her purpose to guide the positive transformation fo leaders, workplaces and company cultures so they can thrive. Most recently, she partnered with Sandra Noemi Torres to relaunch UNITED LATINAS and fulfill their shared passion for elevating Latinas and supporting them to thrive.
Read more about Ilhiana's path and other impressive and inspiring Latinas figures in the new book Extraordinary Latinas Vol II: Breaking the Narrative & Redefining our Power at www.unitedlatinas.com/book by UNITED LATINAS. The book highlights the stories of 17 Extraordinary Latinas who, through their purpose, resilience, and courage, have embraced their uniqueness, carved their path, harnessed the power of community, and opened doors for others to rise. Royalties from the book sales will support more Latinas to participate in leadership development programs and workshops through UNITED LATINAS.
To learn more about Ilhiana visit https://www.linkedin.com/in/ilhiana-rojas7/ or www.belivecoach.com.
About Extraordinary Latinas Book Series
The Extraordinary Latinas book series aims to inspire and empower Latinas through the collection of personal experiences from Latinas of different sectors and in different places of their professional journey. Through the stories, we hope to provide the reader with the encouragement, inspiration, and empowerment to recognize their potential someone else’s story. To know they are not alone. Whether they feel like the only one in their circle, community, company, or industry, they can find in Extraordinary Latinas a group of powerful women that have gone through similar experiences and will help them step up, believe in themselves, and find their voice through power, presence, and representation to make an impact in their personal and professional life. Learn more at www.extraordinarylatinas.com
About UNITED LATINAS
UNITED LATINAS is a collaborative organization devoted to empowering, amplifying, and connecting Hispanic Women to elevate their leadership impact and presence by providing upskilling workshops, mentoring, leadership & professional development opportunities, visibility, networking, and community-building platforms and programs. Learn more at: www.unitedlatinas.com
Ilhiana Rojas Saldana
United Latinas
+ +1 3322035557
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube