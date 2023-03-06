SUMMER BREEZE OPEN AIR: EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE FIRST EDITION OF THE FESTIVAL IN BRAZIL
Scheduled for April 2023, the event features leading international names in all facets of rock’n’roll.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The first edition of Summer Breeze Open Air in Brazil, which will take place on April 29th and 30th, 2023, at the Memorial da América Latina (SP), announces new headliners, an official podcast, and the New Blood cultural contest:
The return of Blind Guardian to Brazil after seven years of their legendary show and being announced as the main headliner in the program of the 25th anniversary of the festival in Germany; the North American power trio The Winery Dogs album The Winery Dogs with the new album The Winery Dogs III being presented first-hand to the public at Summer Breeze Brazil; British metalcore band Bury Tomorrow, responding to the public’s request.
In addition to the previously announced bands, they will also be joined by the recently announced Skid Row, currently a trending topic in Brazil, as well as Finnish power metal band Stratovarius, and iconic Australian band Parkway Drive, who will play the last show at the main stage on April 30.
Tickets for sale on the Ticket 360 platform through the link:
https://www.ticket360.com.br/summerbreeze
With more than 40 bands, almost 30 hours of programming, and four stages, Summer Breeze Open Air Brazil is organized by businessmen Rick Dallal, Claudio Vicentin, and Rodolpho Tourinho.
In addition to the concerts, the attending public will also have courses and seminars from the musical universe (Waves Stage) with the names with Bruce Dickinson and Simone Simons that will bring information and curiosities on topics such as careers, entrepreneurship, the music market, curiosities about tours and much more.
All fans that purchase the SUMMER LOUNGE CARD and SUMMER LOUNGE PASS tickets will have access to this stage.
“Unlike what happens in Germany, we thought about bringing a mix of rock styles to Brazil. And that was made very clear in the complete grid that we have just announced. Add to this all the experience that we will ‘import’ from the 25 years of the German festival, a friendly space for the whole family, easy access, activities and attractions in addition to the shows, unforgettable gastronomic experiences, we are sure that the public will want to return in 2024,” says Rick Dallal from Free Pass Entertainment.
As traditionally happens in European festivals, the public will be able to enjoy a unique atmosphere that goes beyond the concerts themselves, providing an unforgettable experience. Therefore, the Summer Breeze Open Air Brazil mega event will feature:
– Kitchen fused with current German cuisine (vegan and vegetarian options available)
– GEEK culture fair
– Urban Culture and Tattoos Fair
– Rest zone
– Shops with various products related to art.
– Varied merchandising of the festival and participating bands
– A real children’s space with toys, tutorials and musical initiation.
– Autograph sessions with some bands present at the festival
– Side Shows called Summer Tours, where some bands that will perform at the festival will also play in venues in other Brazilian states;
– Premium lounge
– Summer Party: the After Party of the festival that will feature complete concerts by some artists that will perform at the festival, which will take place at Audio venue on the 29th and 30th (Saturday and Sunday) starting at 10:00 p.m. and ending at 03:00 a.m..
– Various activations and art installations.
1 (Boxes HOT & ICE): Main stages of the festival, located one next to the other, without allowing an interval of more than 10 minutes between the end of one presentation and the beginning of another and where the big names of the festival are programmed, such as Parkway Drive, Blind Guardian, Stone Temple Pilots, Avantasia, Kreator, Testament, Skid Row, Sepultura, The Winery Dogs, etc.
2 (Children’s Area): Structure with private bathrooms, changing rooms, various toys, specialized monitoring, and musical initiation actions. Children from 2 to 10 years old are allowed.
3 (Geek Fair): having here as partnership Horror Expo, they will bring the best of the universe of Games, Comics in immersive indoor experiences with various attractions, exhibitors, merchandising of products related to these segments and an exclusive experience.
4 (Urban Culture and Tattoo Fair) – having as partnership w/Santos Tattoo Festival, Summer Breeze will bring the entire universe of tattooing and urban culture closer through exhibitions, artistic installations, stands with various exhibitors, brands and artists, as well as activations and liveart.
5 (Open Summer): Open Summer is the rest of the area at the festival. For those looking for a bit of shade, a place to sit and relax;
6 (Summer Store) – Our official festival and band merchandising area and various merchandising related to music, art and the entire Summer Breeze universe. A reserved and quiet space that allows a pleasant shopping experience, through the cashless system of the festival or with direct payment.
“It is time for Brazil to be, through São Paulo, the second world home of the Summer Breeze brand. São Paulo is a city that breathes rock, where rock concerts have always been sold out since the 90s. We expect more than 30,000 people at this event, which adds positively to the capital city. We are very happy that we can bring the best rock festival from Germany here. And it’s here to stay!” adds Claudio Vicentin, Roadie Crew.
More information at:
https://summerbreezebrasil.com
Summer Breeze Brazil 2023