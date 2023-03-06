Best SEO Services London Ontario - MoonShot Social Media
Due to overwhelming demand for SEO, MoonShot Social Media switches focus to providing the best SEO services in London, Ontario, for small and medium businesses.
Although social media marketing is definitely not dead, we are seeing the importance of social media marketing decline, with the ever-decreasing decline of organic post reach on Facebook & Instagram.”LONDON, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MoonShot Social Media is a wildly creative digital marketing agency located in London, Ontario, which offers some of the best SEO services in London, Ontario. However, despite the fact that MoonShot Social Media originally launched their digital marketing agency in March 2022 focused mostly on providing social media management services for small businesses in London, Ontario, in the past 6 months they have decided, due to an overwhelming demand for their local SEO services in London, Ontario, that they are primarily going to focus on providing the best search engine optimization services in London, Ontario, since their SEO experts have nearly 10 years experience with providing professional SEO services to small and medium companies from the U.S. and Canada.
— Zach Clarke
For instance, as CEO, Zach Clarke says: "a year or two ago use to do about 60% of our business for social media marketing clients, now we are doing SEO for 80% of our clients". When asked what the main difference is now V.S. then, Clarke says: "although social media marketing is definitely not dead, we are seeing the importance of social media marketing decline, with the ever-decreasing decline of organic post reach on popular social media platforms, such as Facebook and Instagram, and less interaction with the Facebook and Instagram feeds, and more engagement with Facebook and Instagram Stories, Reels, Facebook Messenger, and TikTok over the past three to four years". For example, there are currently over 500 million monthly Instagram Stories users, which 70% watch stories every day. And over 150 million monthly active Facebook Stories users and over 1 billion monthly active TikTok users as of 2023.
In addition, due to a slowing global economy in 2023, small and medium businesses are having to cut back their digital marketing budgets, which means many can no longer afford to pay for both social media marketing and SEO services.
Besides the steady decline in organic post reach for businesses on Facebook and Instagram in the past 5-6 years, there also has been a steady increase in Google Search use, and especially on mobile devices, which Google mobile searches accounted for 60% of global searches in 2022. Also 85% of mobile searches were done on Google as of January 2023. Moreover, 84% of people use Google Search to search for things at least three times per day, and there are 8.5 billion searches every day on Google (including 99,000 searches/second)
It is a well-known fact that 90% of search engine users don't click on search results past the first page, and 54% of clicks go to the top three results on Google. Therefore, making sure that your website ranks in the top 5 search results on Google is absolutely paramount. Other wise your website is unlikely to generate enough leads to stay in business! Unless you want to run Google Ads and spend thousands of dollars every month, when you can save tons of money on advertising by simply investing in better SEO for your website.
In fact, according to a 2019 HubSpot Marketing Channel Report SEO has been proven to be 1000% more effective than social media marketing at driving traffic to your website. Furthermore, SEO has a conversion rate of 14.6% according to a 2018 HubSpot Survey. Whereas, traditional advertising, such as direct mail and print ads conversion rate is only 1.7%, and even the top Facebook advertising experts in the world could only achieve a conversion rate of 7% in 2022. Therefore, SEO has almost double the chance of converting leads into new customers compared to Facebook Ads and nearly a 13% higher chance than traditional advertising methods, such as flyers.
To learn more about MoonShot Social Media's market leading innovative SEO services in London, Ontario, visit our website today at: https://moonshotsocialmedia.com to set up a free SEO strategy session.
