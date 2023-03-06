Postnatal and Postpartum Support for Working Professionals: Popins Lends a Hand in Navigating the Fourth Trimester
Having a postpartum plan helps ensure your physical, social and emotional well-being. Popins is a one-stop shop and support service for expecting parents.
So much of our efforts are focused on the pregnancy, we need to do a better job of paying attention to how mom is doing postpartum, so she is better equipped to take care of her family, and her baby.”MADISON, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There is an ongoing debate between health professionals, employers, and legislators, about the quality of parental rights and care in the United States. Whether the discussion argues for more paid family leave, postpartum care for the mother’s mental health, or quality of services for new mothers, there is an underlying theme to the questions posed – How do parents navigate this entirely new phase of their lives, also known as the fourth trimester?
— Jackie Cook, Founder of Popins
For professional mothers and career-focused families it can be extra tough. Those first weeks and months after giving birth are a life-changing transition, often unpredictable and exhausting. And while many make plans for the birth and arrival of a child, few take into account the importance and benefits of planning for postpartum.
Having a postpartum plan helps ensure your physical, social and emotional well-being.
Enter Popins – a one-stop resource shop and support service for expecting parents. Think of them as your postpartum planner – with a mission to help families succeed by using a holistic approach focused on three different areas: work, family support, and community connection. The emerging company offers classes and customized sessions that guide parents, family members, and even employers through the arrival of a new baby. Popins was designed to help families have a peaceful and secure transition into parenthood, and then back into the workplace.
Founder and CEO of Popins, Jackie Cook is a mom of two and a former Healthcare IT professional with more than 15 years of management experience. Having given birth to her first child in the Netherlands, Jackie experienced a very different prenatal and postpartum care scenario than many women in the US are accustomed to. Across Europe mothers are supported by a variety of postpartum care models– something not as easily accessible in the United States. In fact, when it comes to women’s healthcare, the U.S. ranks last in maternal outcomes among developed nations. After giving birth to her second child in Wisconsin, Jackie says she noticed the difference, and that inspired her to create Popins. Through Popins Jackie wants to normalize comprehensive postpartum care in the U.S.
“I'm passionate about helping expecting and new parents prepare for that fourth trimester so that they're equipped to deal with things in a way that feels good for them as a family, to parent the way they want to parent, and to have the information and resources they need to thrive as they embrace this new stage of their lives.” Jackie Cook, CEO and founder of Popins
Whether you’re a parent who is trying to figure out how to balance your new life with a baby, or a professional hoping to mitigate some of the struggles that may arise for your coworkers and/or supervisors before you take leave, Popins offers a plan of action. There are also resources for friends and family who may want to help, but just don’t know where to start. All of Popins’ materials & courses follow guidelines from the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.
Media and General Inquiries:
Jackie Cook
Founder, Popins
Jackie@popinsfam.com
About Popins:
Popins is on a mission to help new families thrive through confidence-building experiences. We support the health and well-being of families with new babies, empowering parents with practical approaches to navigate the unique challenges of postnatal and postpartum life. To make a positive difference for new families beyond those we directly serve, Popins donates 1% back to nonprofits that support new families.
Jackie Cook
Popins LLC.
Jackie@popinsfam.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
Other