Pelosi Announces First CHIPS and Science Act Funding Opportunity for Bay Area

San Francisco – Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi announced that Bay Area manufacturers are now eligible to apply for the first round of funding awards under the CHIPS and Science Act. Speaker Emerita Pelosi was a key negotiator in assembling the bipartisan and bicameral CHIPS and Science Act, which is powering America to world leader status in semiconductor production and scientific discovery, while building a diverse and inclusive STEM workforce in communities across the country.

“Semiconductor chips are vital to the 21st Century Economy — and now, manufacturers in California and across the country can apply for new funding to expand production under our CHIPS and Science Law,” Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi said. “Bolstering our nation’s production of chips will reinvigorate American manufacturing and create nearly 100,000 good-paying, union-protected jobs – including right here in the Bay Area. With this funding opportunity, chip manufacturers are preparing to staff up and stand by with shovels ready to restore American preeminence in the world – bringing supply chains back home and lowering costs for America’s working families. With the CHIPS and Science Law, President Biden has made America more self-reliant, our manufacturers more successful and our workforce better paid and more inclusive.”

A top priority of President Biden, launched under the U.S. Department of Commerce’s CHIPS for America initiative, these funding opportunities are a crucial step to restore American leadership in chips manufacturing, support good-paying jobs across the supply chain and advance U.S. economic and national security. The first funding opportunity seeks applications for projects involving the construction, expansion, or modernization of commercial facilities for the fabrication of leading-edge, current-generation, and mature-node semiconductors. Two additional funding opportunities are expected: one for semiconductor materials and manufacturing equipment facilities in late spring 2023, and one for R&D facilities in fall 2023.

If you wish to apply for the first round of funding under the CHIPS and Science Act, visit chips.gov to learn more.

“The CHIPS Act is an investment in US technological leadership, our economy, and our national security. The successful implementation of the grant programs is an important step for American semiconductor companies to be globally competitive as we create a sustainable, resilient, and secure supply chain now and for the future,” said Pat Gelsinger, CEO of Intel. “Intel is proud to be investing, building and expanding our leading-edge manufacturing across the United States.”

“The new CHIPS for America funding announced this week is an exciting milestone. This funding opportunity provides vital incentives for semiconductor companies to invest in chip manufacturing in the United States, where the cost of building and upgrading fabrication facilities is 30 to 40 percent higher than in Asia. These incentives are an important first step in closing this gap and leveling the playing field. Additional funding through the CHIPS and Science Act will ensure a sustainable, resilient and secure chip supply for the U.S., helping this country remain a vibrant engine of innovation,” Dr. Tsu-Jae King Liu, Dean of the College of Engineering at UC Berkeley said.

“The CHIPS & Science Act is a legislative masterstroke that authorizes federal support for science and technology from discovery to development to delivery of new technologies that emerge from researcher creative imagination and engineering brilliance. It begins to redress decades of under-investment in U.S. science and engineering research and education, with promise to improve the health of the planet and its inhabitants, and to ensure primacy for the U.S. economy, its security and its competitiveness,” Dr. Keith R. Yamamoto, Vice Chancellor for Science Policy and Strategy at UCSF said.

Visit chips.gov to learn more.