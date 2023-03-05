Media advisory - Minister Champagne at PDAC conference to discuss clean metal manufacturing solutions
TORONTO, March 5, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, will discuss with Rio Tinto's Chief Executive Jakob Stausholm about leveraging advanced technologies to boost the Canadian economy and build toward a low-carbon future. The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, will also take part in the event.
|
Date:
|
Monday, March 6, 2023
|
|
|
Time:
|
1:45 pm (ET)
|
|
|
Location:
|
Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) North Building
|
|
Room 105
|
|
255 Front Street West, Toronto, Ontario
Members of the media wishing to attend the event must register with ISED Media Relations at media@ised-isde.gc.ca to confirm their participation and receive further instructions regarding parking and directions.
This event will be held at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) conference. Media are requested to arrive on site at 1:15 pm (ET). Media will be present for a fireside chat, followed by a media availability.
