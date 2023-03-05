Crossbow Group Develops Campaign to Propel Mount Sinai Solutions Growth in Healthcare Delivery

Crossbow Group is collaborating with Mount Sinai Solutions on the design and development of new integrated branding and lead generation campaigns to measurably increase awareness, consideration, and usage of innovative care models developed at Mount Sinai Health System.

WESTPORT, Conn., March 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Crossbow Group is collaborating with Mount Sinai Solutions on the design and development of new integrated branding and lead generation campaigns to measurably increase awareness, consideration, and usage of innovative care models developed at Mount Sinai Health System. Mount Sinai Solutions utilizes integrated, multidisciplinary care teams and multiple service offerings to deliver seamless, simplified, health benefits to NYC-based organizations and individuals.

"Marrying an agile delivery model with the top-notch staff and facilities of metro New York's premier healthcare system, Mount Sinai Solutions is poised to change the way businesses and consumers manage their healthcare," said Jay Bower, Crossbow Group President. "They not only deliver exceptional primary care, but also market-leading secondary care that other providers don't. We're working closely with them to articulate and implement their brand vision creatively and in measurably effective ways."

"Crossbow's deep and relevant experience in healthcare was essential in powering our outreach capabilities to support our continued growth," said David Zimmerman, Senior Vice President for Mount Sinai Solutions. "Their work in introducing innovative new models and their understanding of our brand and business objectives was important and we are looking forward to building our relationship with Crossbow Group and the work to come."

