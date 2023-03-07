Morocco’s first AI driven Cannabis R&D -EuroMed University of Morocco partners w/ CannaKesh & Original Breeders League
Morocco’s first AI driven Cannabis R&D Initiative - EuroMed University of Morocco (UEMF) partners with CannaKesh & Original Breeders League “OBL” for Research
We are excited to break new ground in research of Cannabis genetics. Using Artificial Intelligence in breeding & selection will lay the foundation for true innovation in the cannabis genetics sector”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Euromed University of Fez “UEMF” along with CannaKesh & Original Breeders League “OBL” are working under an exclusive MOU to develop a comprehensive, first-of-its-kind and state of the art cannabis agriculture research & development program in North Africa. The R&D plan is set to commence as early as the second quarter of 2023.
“EuroMed University has launched multiple PhD theses and allocated major resources to foster a long-standing relationship and set the precedents for a productive and successful collaboration with CannaKesh” said Pr. Mostapha Bousmina, PhD., President of UEMF.
The goal of the strategic partnership with UEFM is to unlock the novel uses of cannabis and develop life-enhancing solutions applied in the pharmaceutical, food and fiber industries for the welfare of the global population.
“We are excited to break new ground in research of Cannabis genetics. Using Artificial Intelligence in breeding & selection will lay the foundation for true innovation in the cannabis genetics sector.” says Priscilla Agoncillo, Co-Founder of CannaKesh and global cannabis industry development expert.
Primary targets of the R&D initiative will focus on identifying, enhancing, and fortifying the DNA of drought-resistant cannabis cultivars that will thrive in the vast desert terrains of Morocco.
“The indigenous Moroccan cannabis cultivars are precious for it’s resin qualities as well as its physical abilities to withstand harsh environments. Moroccan cannabis genetics possess the answers to some serious problems. We will preserve, protect & further develop Moroccan landrace cannabis cultivars utilizing the latest tech and leading expertise of our teams.” says Jim Sadegi, award-winning breeder and Chief Genetics Officer of OBL.
The Moroccan Government is working to overcome the challenges and dogmas in the current cannabis landscape by regulating its use in medical development.
“The R&D initiative with UEMF will pave the path to embark in commercialization and successful drug development. We ultimately wish to ensure maximum access of Cannabinoid-based therapies to patients with a vast range of cancers, CNS, and autoimmune indications” said Dr. Faical Miyara, PhD, Cannakesh Co-Founder and expert on pharmaceutical drug development.
About CANNAKESH
CannaKesh is a US company that facilitates R&D projects, educational programs and advisory services on cannabis policy and industry development. CannaKesh is committed to bringing top leadership, experts & science from the cannabis industry around the world to Morocco. CannaKesh - Worlds bridge into Morocco.
About Original Breeders League
Original Breeders League is a California legacy cannabis company that supports Cannabis breeders around the world through facilitating breeding projects, developing intellectual property and providing companies with viable superior genetics and cultivation/ breeding programs for commercialization.
About UEMF
The Euromed University of Fez “UEMF” is a non-profit, public interest institution labeled by the Union for the Mediterranean with the support of 43 member countries. UEMF is the first Moroccan university to rank as #1 “U-Multirank 2022, #1 University in Morocco and voted as 7th Top Universities in all of Africa.
For media, investment or partnership inquiries please reach out to:
Priscilla Agoncillo
CannaKesh
Info@CannaKesh.com