Billions of Health Care Dollars at Risk Due to Weak Security in Remote Patient Monitoring

Data Security Guidance from the Only Private Data Network Company for RPM, which Employs Cryptographic Security Technology to Protect Patient Data

Smart Meter, the number one Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) solution supplier to the largest nationwide network of SmartPartners, is releasing data security guidance for companies that provide remote patient monitoring and remote therapeutic monitoring programs to the healthcare industry. The paper "The Importance of Health Data Security Workflows in Remote Patient Monitoring and Remote Therapeutic Monitoring" reviews emerging data security threats from overseas monitoring device vendors and the associated costs of exposing patient data to security breaches. The guidance discusses emerging threats and best practices of standard security protocols that RPM companies should consider when evaluating their vendors and data networks regarding patient-generated health data security.

Healthcare professionals' rapid adoption of remote patient monitoring has captured the eye of device manufacturers from many overseas locations. RPM companies must trust that their device vendors can ensure the safety and security of the patient-generated health data security workflows that prohibit alteration, eavesdropping, data mining, or interception. Many foreign manufacturers may need to become more familiar with the rules and regulations that US-based remote monitoring businesses must follow to maintain the safety and confidentiality of their customers' patients. The US continues to be burdened by security threats from foreign countries and overseas manufacturers, with patient health information being a high-value target driven by the fact that the value of protected health information is worth about 50 times more than credit card information.1

"The financial cost of a HIPAA breach can be detrimental to the continuity of health care businesses and the well-being of patients," stated Casey Pittock, CEO of Smart Meter, LLC. "We have made significant investments over the past four years to embed proprietary security protocols in our RPM devices, platform, and network to ensure patient health data can only be transmitted when connected to our exclusive and secure Private Data Network for RPM."

The healthcare data collected by remote patient and therapeutic monitoring companies are highly desirable, with 95% of all identity theft incidents coming from stolen healthcare records.2 There are multiple areas in the RPM data management workflows where a lack of security protocols might expose vulnerabilities allowing access to this desirable data. Successful, trusted device and data vendors follow best practices in data security to ensure RPM companies do not suffer the potential business continuity issues associated with security breaches of patient data. Download a copy of the health data security workflows paper here.

About Smart Meter, LLC

Smart Meter is the number one supplier of Remote Patient Monitoring ("RPM") solutions to a nationwide network of SmartPartners™ who are transforming patient care. Millions of vital health data readings are reliably delivered across our secure platform, enabling SmartPartners™ to provide real-time, better-informed health care. Our proprietary, patient-friendly, cellular, FDA-registered monitoring devices are connected to an exclusive AT&T 4/5G private data network to ensure an engaging patient experience for improved adherence. For more information, visit SmartMeterRPM.com.

References

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230305005047/en/