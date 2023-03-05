Gardenfurniture.co.uk Launches A New Downloadable App for Both iOS and Android Users

Knaresborough, North Yorkshire--(Newsfile Corp. - March 5, 2023) - Garden Furniture, a company that supplies high-quality furniture, has launched a new downloadable app for its numerous customers. This app works for both iOS and Android users and comes with tons of exceptional features.

Many clients of Garden Furniture demanded an app that allows them to view and order different sets of high-quality furniture from the company. In response to this request, the furniture supplier worked with some experienced mobile app developers to create a highly functional app that takes care of the needs of various users.

Using this app, customers can browse through an array of top-of-the-range furniture sets that Garden Furniture delivers to clients throughout the UK. Clients can then get in touch with the company to place an order for the furniture sets they want to buy.

According to Andrew Griffith, the representative of Garden Furniture, this app has not only eased the process of using the company's services but has also improved the relationship with customers. The supplier also promises to continue adding new exciting features to the app to make it more helpful to its clients. Customers can get the app from varying app stores and start exploring its several functionalities.

About Garden Furniture: Garden Furniture is a family-owned business that supplies high-quality furniture in different places around the UK. Located in Knaresborough, this company currently has 8 distinctive brands of furniture with more than 350 sets.

Contact :

Andrew Griffith

help@gardenfurniture.co.uk

01423 863620

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/157268