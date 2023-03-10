Submit Release
Murderous Muses: Developer Unveils Trailer and Release Date for Artful Murder Mystery Videogame

Murderous Muses is set in a haunted art gallery

Players explore procedurally generated galleries

Talking paintings reveal clues about the murder

Hang talking paintings to catch the killers in this murder mystery puzzle adventure, coming to PC, Xbox and Playstation in April

WISBECH, CAMBRIDGESHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, March 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Indie developers D’Avekki Studios are thrilled to unveil a new trailer today for MURDEROUS MUSES, their infinitely replayable whodunit which launches on Steam, Xbox and Playstation on the 12th April.

Murderous Muses challenges players to outsmart a haunted art gallery to solve a sinister murder. Unlike most narrative games, Muses can be played again and again, and features procedurally generated galleries, puzzles and murders that can only be solved by deduction.

As well as peeling back the multi-layered story, gamers can keep playing to improve their run times and scores. The seed-based generation system also allows sleuths to share and compare stats with friends across all platforms.

D’Avekki Studios director Tim Cowles said, “Creating a 3D FMV adventure game has been a whole new world for us and the most fun to make and play so far. It’s something we’ve wanted to do ever since playing Phantasmagoria and Under A Killing Moon back in the ‘90s and I’m grateful that tools like Unity have allowed our tiny team to level up!”

Murderous Muses launches simultaneously on Steam (PC/Mac/Steam Deck), Xbox One/Series, Playstation 4/5 and will be priced at £11.99 / $13.99 / €13.99.
ABOUT D’AVEKKI STUDIOS
Based in the East of England, D’Avekki Studios is a tiny indie game studio run by husband and wife Tim and Lynda Cowles. Murderous Muses is their first foray into 3D, following critical acclaim for their previous Full Motion Video titles The Infectious Madness of Doctor Dekker, The Shapeshifting Detective, and Dark Nights with Poe and Munro. The company also writes and manufactures best-selling murder mystery dinner party games.

Murderous Muses official release trailer

