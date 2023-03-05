CE attends National People’s Congress opening in Beijing

MACAU, March 5 - The Chief Executive, Mr Ho Iat Seng, has today been attending the opening of the first session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), in Beijing, where he listened to the Report on the Work of the Government delivered by the Premier of the State Council, Mr Li Keqiang.

The Chief Executive notes that 2023 marks the first year of practical application of the spirit-of-action required and outlined in the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. This year’s ‘Two Sessions’ – meetings of respectively the NPC and the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) – carry great significance for the country’s development in the new era, as well as to the implementation of the “One country, two systems” principle.

The Report, as delivered by Premier Li this morning, included a review of the work done by the Central Government in the past year, and over the course of the past five years. It concluded that there had been new advances in work relating to Hong Kong, Macao, and Taiwan. With the support and guidance of the Central Government, the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) had fully and accurately implemented in a steadfast manner the “One country, two systems” principle, as well as “Macao people governing Macao” and the principle of a high degree of autonomy. The MSAR had also safeguarded the constitutional order laid out in the Constitution of the People’s Republic of China and the Basic Law of the MSAR, and implemented the “patriots governing Macao” principle. These things had been done while also maintaining promotion of economic development, the enhancement of people’s well-being, and ensuring the long-term prosperity and stability of the city.

The MSAR Government sincerely thanks the Central Government for its care and support regarding the city’s development. It is hoped that the new-term Macao delegates to respectively the NPC and the CPPCC will carry out their duties diligently and give full play to their roles.

The MSAR Government will join hands with people across the community in order to convey the spirit of the ‘Two Sessions’ and adhere to that spirit, and will strive to write a new chapter in the implementation of “One country, two systems” with Macao characteristics.