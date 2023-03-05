Oaga Art Resort Promotes Ibrahim Zuhair to Executive Sous Chef

Oaga Art Resort announced the appointment of Chef Ibrahim Zuhair (aka Zuzu) as the Executive Sous Chef of their culinary team. Chef Zuhair brings over 15 years of experience in the culinary industry, with expertise in international cuisine and a passion for creating innovative and delicious dishes.

As the Executive Sous Chef, Chef Zuhair will oversee the resort’s culinary operations, including menu development, food preparation and team management. He will work closely with his team to ensure that the resort’s dining experiences continue to exceed the expectations of guests.

Chef Zuhair’s culinary journey had humble beginnings; he started twenty years ago as a waiter at Veligandu Island Resort and worked his way up gradually from there, expanding his expertise through global culinary experiences. Attaining his Bachelor of Science in Culinary Arts Management, he has worked in prestigious establishments such as Rangali island, Soneva Jani and Siyam World. Notably, during his time at Soneva Jani, a private beach was named after him as Zuhair’s beach, where he prepared delightful pop up dinners of local Maldivian delicacies using only what he could catch or pick.

“I am excited about Oaga Art Resort and to develop my vision of this beautiful island paradise,” said Chef Zuhair. “I am looking forward to creating new and exciting culinary experiences for our guests and working with my talented team to elevate the dining offerings at the resort, especially the theatrical dining offered at Samaasaa, a very unique experience in the Maldives.”

Guests of Oaga Art Resort can look forward to experiencing Chef Zuhair’s creations, which showcases flavours of the Maldives and incorporates international techniques, including a first-in-the Maldives theatrical dining offered at the resort’s specialty restaurant, Samaasaa, their main restaurant Kaa Kada (street food stalls), Raa Baa the main bar & pool and also Sobi Bar, the beer and gin garden.

For Maldives lovers searching for an all-inclusive holiday, Oaga Art Resort’s Greatest All-Inclusive plan re-defines the limits of what All-Inclusive is all about; with inclusions such as Creative Expression (art) classes, Take Notes (music) experiences, Thashibari In-Villa Dining to floating meal, choices of excursions, motorised watersports and many more.

Situated in North Malé Atoll, Oaga Art Resort is 45 minutes by speedboat from Malé International Airport. A small island with 60 villas with beach and over water options, 4 dining venues and a spa inspired by Maldivian traditional healing practices, Oaga Art Resort’s artistic and creative spaces offer an immersive experience curated by local and visiting artists, and craftsmen from the Maldives.