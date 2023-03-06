Etech Global Services Named to Time Doctor's 2023 OA500 List of Top 500 BPO Providers
NACOGDOCHES, TEXAS, USA, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Etech Global Services, a leading Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) solutions provider, has been recognized on Time Doctor's OA500 list of the top 500 BPO providers in 2023. The company ranked 112 globally, cementing its position as a top mid-tier provider in the highly competitive BPO industry.
In 2021, the BPO industry was valued at $245.9 billion, with a predicted compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1% until 2030. With well over 250,000 outsourcers globally, the BPO industry is incredibly competitive, challenging, and diverse which makes it that much harder to stand out. Despite these challenges, Etech has distinguished itself as a leading provider of BPO services.
The Time Doctor OA500 is an outsource accelerator and proprietary index that independently ranks the world's top 500 BPO companies. The index evaluates companies based on their online visibility and quality, which is determined through a series of metadata points. The scores are calculated by reviewing domain authority, site traffic, Glassdoor employee reviews, LinkedIn engagement, and third-party analysis.
"We are honored to be recognized on Time Doctor's OA500 list of the top 500 BPO providers in 2023," said Matt Rocco, President and CEO of Etech Global Services. "This recognition is a testament to our commitment to providing top-quality BPO services to our clients. We take pride in the work we do, and it is great to see that our efforts are being recognized by industry experts."
Etech Global Services provides a wide range of BPO services, including customer service, technical support, sales, and back-office operations. With a focus on innovation, the company leverages the powerful combination of Human plus Artificial Intelligence. By doing so, Etech is able to enhance its services and deliver a seamless customer experience.
"We are excited about the future and the possibilities that lie ahead," said Jim Iyoob, Chief Customer Officer at Etech Global Services. "This recognition is just the beginning, and we will continue to innovate and provide our clients with top-quality BPO services."
About Etech Global Services
Etech delivers next-generation BPO solutions. A global minority-owned business, Etech has created and trademarked how to turn your data into strategic insights. Leveraging the power of artificial plus human intelligence, Etech enhances training and coaching to focus on critical behaviors, thus, creating improved customer experiences and shareholder value.
Etech launched in 2003 with only 400 employees and a single contact center in Nacogdoches, Texas. Over the last 20 years, we have expanded our range of services and have grown to include more than 50 global partnerships, 3,600 employees, and ten state-of-the-art contact centers with seven U.S., one nearshore, and two offshore locations. With over 100 million voice interactions, 25 million chat and email interactions, and 24 million quality monitoring evaluations per year, Etech has the flexibility and scalability to partner with organizations of all sizes. For more information, visit www.etechgs.com.
Veronica Chimney
Etech Global Services
+ 1 936-559-2200
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other