Critical Legislation to Address Rural Health Care Needs Passes Senate

Paid Family and Medical Leave Act Passes Senate

SANTA FE – Today, Senate Bill 11: the Paid Family and Medical Leave Act, passed the New Mexico Senate (23-15). Sponsored by Senate President Pro Tem Mimi Stewart (D – Albuquerque), Senate Majority Whip Michael Padilla (D – Albuquerque), and Representatives Christine Chandler (D – Los Alamos), Linda Serrato (D – Santa Fe), and Patricia Roybal Caballero (D – Albuquerque), the act will set up a new program through the Department of Workforce Solutions to provide up to 12 weeks of paid leave for employees to care for a new child, a family member with a serious health condition, or to recover from a serious health condition themselves.

“This policy will not only provide much-needed support to working families, it will also bring significant benefits to our state’s economy,” said Senator Stewart. “The legislation puts forward a measured, compassionate solution for every generation of New Mexicans who needs care. With paid family and medical leave in place, more people will stay employed, productivity and employee safety will improve, and better economic security for more workers and communities throughout the state will come as a result.”

Paid family leave programs have been shown to be effective in improving employee performance and engagement. Employees who take leave are less likely to take sick leave when they return, are more likely to be employed by the same business two years later, and more likely to report high morale and workplace satisfaction.

“The Paid Family and Medical Leave Act will be a valuable benefit for small businesses in New Mexico, who often struggle to compete with larger companies in recruiting and retaining talent,” said bill co-sponsor Michael Padilla. “It will reduce turnover, a costly expense for business owners, and improve both productivity and morale.”

If passed into law, the Paid Family & Medical Leave Act will be phased in over a period of years. The Department of Workforce Solutions will have until July of 2024 to create the necessary rules and build the infrastructure for the program; employer and employee contributions begin in January 2025, and employees would first be eligible to take leave (if they’ve paid into the fund for at least six of the previous 12 months) in January of 2026.

Senate Bill 11 now goes to the House of Representatives for consideration.

