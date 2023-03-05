Gold Coast Mobile Roadworthy Launches, Bringing Convenience to Car Owners

Paul's Auto Business in Gold Coast, Australia now offers roadworthy services to ensure your vehicle meets all legal requirements for registration.

GOLD COAST, QLD, AUSTRALIA, March 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gold Coast, Australia – A new mobile roadworthy service has launched on the Gold Coast, making it easier for car owners to get their vehicles inspected and certified. Gold Coast Mobile Roadworthy offers on-site inspections, eliminating the need for customers to take their cars to a physical inspection station.

The company is staffed by experienced and qualified inspectors who are authorized to issue roadworthy certificates, also known as pink slips or safety certificates. These certificates are required for registering and selling vehicles in most states and territories in Australia.

“We understand that not everyone has the time or means to take their car to a traditional inspection station,” said John Smith, owner of Gold Coast Mobile Roadworthy. “That’s why we’ve made it our mission to bring the inspection process to our customers, at their convenience.”

The mobile roadworthy service includes a thorough check of the vehicle’s brakes, steering, suspension, tires, lights, and overall structural integrity. Inspections also include a check of the vehicle’s emissions, if applicable.

In addition to on-site inspections, Gold Coast Mobile Roadworthy also offers re-inspections for vehicles that have failed their initial inspection. The company also provides a list of repairs that need to be made in order for the vehicle to pass.

“Our goal is to provide a seamless and stress-free experience for our customers,” said Smith. “We want to make sure everyone has a safe and reliable vehicle on the road.”

Gold Coast Mobile Roadworthy is available Monday through Saturday and appointments can be scheduled online or by phone. For more information, or to schedule an inspection, visit the company’s website or call the number provided.