SI Para-Medical Association (SIPMA) now changed to SI Allied Health Association (SIAHA)

“The Executive Management of the Solomon Islands Para-medical Association (SIPMA) is pleased to announce that we have changed our name to the Solomon Islands Allied Health Association, SIAHA”,

Mr. Garnet Wate the President of the SIAHA made this statement and explained that the decision was reached following their Annual General Assembly meeting in July 2022 where 2/3 of its members voted in support of the name change.

He explained that the reason for the change was fundamentally to reflect well on the collective professions and multilateral missions of its members. “The former is relevant for its hospital-based members however its membership also included non-hospital-based, so changing to SIAHA is important”.

Mr. Wate also highlighted the perception from the public that paramedical are the ones operating in ambulances and attending to emergency calls also influenced the decision for a name change.

“Furthermore, this new name will be useful for the approval of the association’s legal documents, a pending matter due to its previous name SIPMA. It will enable the association to effectively represent and deal with issues pertaining to its members who pay subscription fees, the life-line of the association”,

“ Finally the name change will enable more effective negotiations by the Association with its employer, the Solomon Islands Government on matters concerning the association”, explained the President.

Formed on the 21st of February 1986, the Solomon Islands Para-Medical Association was registered as a Trade Union on the 9th of April 1986, following the adoption of its constitution by its members.

Like other Medical professionals, Paramedical officers are also highly specialized technical, and professional health workers employed in various cadres within the public health and medical professions. Ordinary cadres of workers cannot easily perform the nature and complexity of their work.

The workforce categories under the paramedical professions are multi-disciplinary with the common aim of providing paramedical services to both the patient and the public including the health and medical providers.

The SIPMA now SIAHA comprised of the following divisions.

National Medical Laboratory Division, Physiotherapy Department, National Medical Imaging Department, National Pharmacy division, SIAHA Dental, Environmental Health Division Health Promotion Department National Public Health Laboratory, Social welfare Division, Nutrition Department Vector Borne Disease and Control Program.

The SIAHA president thanked its members for their participation in the processes involved in the name change and assured them of the Executive’s commitment to pursue its member’s interests, and that concerns and issues raised are addressed accordingly in consultation with authorities.

The Solomon Islands Allied Health Association divisions reside within the Ministry of Health and Medical Services (MHMS). The Ministry administers the Scheme of Service in consultation with the Solomon Islands Allied Health Association (SIAHA) and the Public Service Commission.

The Health Permanent Secretary is responsible for the administration of the scheme ensuring provisions are strictly observed for fairness and equitable treatment of officers and that serving officers are confirmed in the appointment on successful completion of the probation period.

-MHMS Press