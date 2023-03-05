Venkata Bhonagiri, Sr. Partner, Group Director, Mindshare, Accepted into Forbes Agency Council

Forbes Agency Council is an Invitation-Only Community for Executives in Successful Public Relations, Media Strategy, Creative, and Advertising Agencies

CHICAGO, March 4, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mindshare's Sr. Partner, Group Director, Venkata Bhonagiri, has been accepted into Forbes Agency Council, an invitation-only community for owners of and executives in successful public relations, media strategy, creative, and advertising agencies.

Venkata Bhonagiri was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

"We are honored to welcome Mr. Bhonagiri into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes the Forbes Agency Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

As an accepted member of the Council, Venkat has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. Venkat will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

Finally, Venkata Bhonagiri will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team. "I am really excited to be a part of this council. It offers an incredible opportunity to not just share my learnings and observations but collaborate with other industry leaders in the agency world" – Venkata Bhonagiri

Reach out to Venkata Bhonagiri

https://www.linkedin.com/in/venkatrb/

ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.

For more information about Forbes Agency Council, visit forbesagencycouncil.com.

To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit http://forbescouncils.com/.

Media Contact

Mindshare, Mindshare, 1 773-379-8801, venkata.bhonagiri@mindshareworld.com

SOURCE Mindshare