ODoge Solidifies its Place in Bitcoin and Memecoin History with Acquisition of First-ever DOGE Ordinal for 10BTC

/EIN News/ -- ONTARIO, CANADA, March 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Every day in the crypto sector is marked by the advent of innovation. A recent innovation that has taken the crypto sphere by storm is the ‘Ordinals’. Within months of its inception, this unique invention has managed to allure a plethora of investors.

In January 2023, a renowned software engineer, Casey Rodarmor revived the lost glory of Bitcoin when he deployed the Ordinals Protocol on the Bitcoin Network. With this protocol, users can now create Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on the platform. In simple words, Ordinals can be called ‘Bitcoin NFTs’.

Ordinal Dogecoin, the first-ever real memecoin on the Bitcoin blockchain, is pleased to announce to the oDOGE community that $oDOGE Emblem Vault has successfully acquired Ordinal Inscription #5768, the true first-ever DOGE on Bitcoin, in an OTC trade for the value of 10BTC in $oDOGE tokens, facilitated by a well-known Bitcoin OG and OTC intermediary.

The acquisition, which is the second-highest Ordinal sale to date, solidifies the $oDOGE token's place in Bitcoin blockchain and memecoin history and is expected to fuel its growth and popularity in the coming months, forever marking a new era of Bitcoin meme culture.

Ordinal Inscription #5768, the first DOGE Ordinal EVER (as well as an extremely low mint Ordinal)

Ordinal Inscription #5768 will be held forever at the Emblem Vault address with the $oDOGE Logo Ordinal.

What does this mean for $oDOGE?

With the latest breakthrough, Ordinal Technology is expected to gain greater traction in the blockchain community, and $oDOGE is leading the way as a distinctive feature coin that is safe for mining, much like other well-known cryptocurrencies from JPEGs on Bitcoin and memecoin on Bitcoin Original. The blockchain compensates miners for their efforts by generating new Dogecoin each day.

The acquisition of the first ever DOGE ordinal for 10BTC by $oDOGE is a significant milestone in the development of the crypto sphere. It solidifies $oDOGE's place in Bitcoin and meme coin history, and the team behind the token is committed to continuing to innovate and provide new features that meet the needs of its growing community.

A Quick Overview of oDOGE

The Ordinals Protocol, which was recently deployed on the Bitcoin Network, allows users to create non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on the platform. With the Ordinals Protocol, the $oDOGE token combines conventional and smart contracts on Ethereum to unlock the power of Bitcoin and create a distinctive feature coin that is gaining popularity in the crypto sphere.

The $oDOGE token has been fully fractionalized, wrapped, and integrated as an ERC-721 or ERC-20 token, allowing dApps and DEXes on ETH Miannet to interact with the original $oDOGE.

Moreover, Ordinal $oDOGE tokenomics is used to provide the token for tax and start liquidity. The token supply consists of 1,000,000,000,000,000 $oDOGand the users will pay a 0% tax while buying or selling $oDOGE.

In a quick recap of the first 5 days of oDOGE’s launch, 50% of the supply has been burnt, and 15 ETH in BURNED LP. $oDOGE saw a total of $30 million+ daily volume, with the total number of $oDOGE holders reaching 1,020.

oDODE has been gaining huge support from Bitcoin OGs, Memecoin OGs, and several blockchain influencers, and the oDOGE community is growing every day. Furthermore, with upcoming partnerships and marketing plans in the pipeline, oDOGE is set to reach newer heights in the coming weeks.

About the Project - Ordinal Dogecoin

Ordinal Dogecoin is a newly designed original memecoin created by combining ordinal and smart contracts on Ethereum. The ordinal technology unlocked the true potential of the Bitcoin Network in the way of $oDOGE. The $oDOGE is gaining popularity because of its unique features and secure transaction. It is designed by combining ordinal and smart contracts on Ethereum, which is entirely facilitated on the Bitcoin Blockchain.

Furthermore, potential investors and cryptocurrency enthusiasts interested in Ordinal Dogecoin can visit the project’s official website or check out their social platforms for more details.

