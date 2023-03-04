Manchin Joins Groundbreaking on BHE Renewables’ $500,000,000 Jackson County Manufacturing Hub

To view photos from the visit, please click here.

Charleston, WV —Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), Chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, joined BHE Renewables, Precision Castparts Corp. (PCC), Our Next Energy, Inc. (ONE), and state leaders to break ground on a $500,000,000 manufacturing site to be built on more than 2,000 acres of land in Jackson County, West Virginia. As part of this investment in West Virginia, PCC subsidiary Titanium Metals Corporation, Inc. (TIMET) has announced plans for a new titanium melt facility that will employ approximately 200 people to manufacture titanium products for the aerospace and other industries.

In addition to the original $500 million investment, ONE announced today that it will build a new Aries Grid factory on the site. The factory will bring an additional $22 million in investment to the project and generate 105 more jobs. Scheduled to open in 2025, the factory will build Aries Grid utility-scale battery storage systems using Michigan-made lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery cells.

“Today’s groundbreaking is recognition once again that West Virginia is a smart energy investment. Thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, BHE Renewables’ new industrial site in Jackson County will create hundreds of good-paying jobs right here in West Virginia that help reinvigorate American manufacturing, all while being powered by a first-of-its kind microgrid that will provide clean energy to the businesses located on the site. Precision Castparts has already announced plans for 200 jobs on the site, and just today Our Next Energy announced plans to locate a battery pack manufacturing facility on the new site that will create an additional 105 jobs. These types of investments and the businesses and jobs they are bringing to West Virginia are exactly what I had in mind when I wrote the Inflation Reduction Act and led negotiations for the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. I can’t wait to see how today’s announcement will benefit Jackson County and the entire Mountain State. Companies across the country are recognizing that when it comes to energy and manufacturing, there is no better place to do business than West Virginia,” said Chairman Manchin.

“We’re proud to deliver this new sustainable energy solution for PCC, their customers and the people of Jackson County,” said BHE Renewables President and CEO Alicia Knapp. “Thanks to the collaboration with local, state and federal leaders, and our partnership with PCC and ONE, we are demonstrating how renewable energy can be a catalyst for economic growth and bring new manufacturing jobs to West Virginia, which is truly a great place to do business.”

“As the global aerospace demand for titanium continues to increase, our new state-of-the-art facility will provide the capacity and capability to meet our customers’ needs for decades to come, utilizing renewable energy,” stated Steve Wright, president of PCC Metals Group. “We believe our partnerships with BHE Renewables, ONE and the state of West Virginia will greatly benefit the success of our next-generation, sustainable melt facility.”

“The Ravenswood project represents a historic transition to renewable energy-based manufacturing in the U.S. and establishes a standard for others to follow,” said Mujeeb Ijaz, CEO and Founder of ONE. “Building upon BHE Renewables’ commitment to this site and the State of West Virginia, ONE’s first Aries Grid factory will bring even more jobs and investment to this area to help clear a path to a carbon-free manufacturing future.”

"Today's groundbreaking is the beginning of an incredible renaissance for Jackson County," said West Virginia Governor Jim Justice. "Our partnership with BHE Renewable and PCC proves we can attract world-class companies to our state that will provide good-paying jobs for the next generation of West Virginians. As a result, West Virginia is now at the forefront of renewable energy microgrid-powered manufacturing. I thank BHE Renewables, our Legislature, and our community partners who have made this possible because we all understand the economic ripple effects this partnership will bring throughout the region. But take my word for it, this is just the beginning, and we will continue to see more and more goodness come to Jackson County and to West Virginia as a whole."

“When we announced that BHE Renewables was joining the West Virginia business family last September, I knew then that this effort had the potential to transform Ravenswood and spark development in Jackson County. There is a growing momentum behind the business climate in West Virginia right now, and breaking ground today on this project is another step in the right direction. I am thankful for all of our state leaders and business executives who have played a role in making today’s celebration possible, and I will continue to work hard in the U.S. Senate to drive future investments and development to our state,” Senator Capito said.

“I am honored to stand with other state and federal leaders during this groundbreaking event as the first solar energy microgrid-powered industrial site project was unveiled in Jackson County,” said Congresswoman Carol Miller. “As co-chair of the Energy Export Caucus, I know this important project will aid in producing energy in our communities and stimulate economic growth that will create new jobs in West Virginia. Thank you to BHE Renewables, Precision Castparts Corp, and ONE for your collaboration and commitment to energy innovation – the United States is better for it.”