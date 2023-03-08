VIPC’s Virginia Venture Partners Invests in Please Assist Me to Expand Personal Assistant Teams for Apartment Complexes

Home management app allows users to outsource household chores to a dedicated personal assistant team

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Virginia Venture Partners, the equity investment program of Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC), today announced an investment in Please Assist Me. Ashburn, Va.-based Please Assist me is a home management app that partners with apartment complexes to provide a dedicated personal assistant team for each building. This funding will be used to expand to additional apartment complexes to ease the life of residents.

With a never ending list of chores and responsibilities to take care of, life at home can feel stressful and a little overwhelming. Many adults come home from a long day of work or taking care of their families and still have to run errands, go to the grocery store, the dry cleaners or fold laundry. Please Assist Me provides an easy to use management app that offers a team of assistants to provide an extensive list of services. This allows residents to come home to groceries in the fridge, laundry & dry-cleaning done, a clean home, errands run and more, so they can experience true luxury.

“Life gets busy, and life gets busy fast. When you work a full week, have children with after-school activities, or activities of your own to attend, it can be difficult to balance the daily household chores on top of that,” says Stephanie Cummings, CEO and Co-Founder. “At Please Assist Me, our personal assistants make it our mission to take the hassle out of home and help people find that balance. We thank VIPC’s Virginia Venture Partners investment to help continue our growth, to allow more and more people to experience what we consider ‘the ultimate apartment amenity’”.

Please Assist Me is currently partnered with over 5000 apartment units in the Washington D.C. and northern Virginia area. At these locations, Please Assist Me hires personal assistance, who wear body cameras for transparency, to be available for affordable services within the home and running errands. All these requests can be completed over an easy to use mobile app. At the apartment, the team is dedicated to getting to know residents, learn preferences and personalized the service to the way the individual resident prefers.

“The Please Assist Me team truly cares about providing exceptional services to ease the stress and burden of coming home to a list of to-dos and make life at home truly enjoyable,” says Jennifer O’Daniel, Senior Investment Director, VIPC’s Virginia Venture Partners. “The platform is user-friendly, and helps make lives easier and much more calming. We are excited to contribute to their success and see their growth!”

About Please Assist Me

Please Assist Me is an app-based home management company that partners with apartment complexes and condominiums to offer personal assistant services to residents. Named as one of DC's 20 Most Promising Tech Companies by the Washington Business Journal, Please Assist Me is continuing to set a new standard for all- inclusive living. Headquartered in Ashburn, VA, Please Assist Me has partnered with many apartment units in the area. For more information, visit www.pleaseassistme.com or email info@pleaseassistme.com.

About Virginia Venture Partners

Virginia Venture Partners, is the equity investment program of VIPC that makes seed-stage equity investments in Virginia-based technology, clean energy, and life science companies with a high potential for achieving rapid growth and generating a significant economic return for entrepreneurs, co-investors, and the Commonwealth of Virginia. Since its inception in 2005, Virginia Venture Partners has deployed $41.8 million in capital across more than 275 portfolio companies, including 17 companies in designated Opportunity Zones. Virginia Venture Partners’ investment decisions are guided by the Virginia Venture Partners Investment Advisory Board (IAB). This independent, third-party panel has drawn from the expertise of leading regional entrepreneurs, angel, and strategic investors, and venture capital firms such as New Enterprise Associates, Grotech Ventures, Harbert Venture Partners HIG Ventures, Edison Ventures, In-Q-Tel, Intersouth Partners, SJF Ventures, Carilion Health Systems, Johnson & Johnson, General Electric, and Alpha Natural Resources. For more information, please visit www.virginiaipc.org/vvp.

About Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC)

VIPC: Connecting innovators with opportunities. As the nonprofit operations arm of the Virginia Innovation Partnership Authority (VIPA), VIPC is the commercialization and seed stage economic development driver in the Commonwealth that leads funding, infrastructure, and policy initiatives to support Virginia's innovators, entrepreneurs, startups, and market development strategies. VIPC collaborates with local, regional, state, and federal partners to support the expansion and diversification of Virginia’s economy.

Programs include: Virginia Venture Partners (VVP) | VVP Fund of Funds (SSBCI) | Virginia Founders Fund (VFF) |Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF) | Petersburg Founders Fund (PFF) | Smart Communities | The Virginia Smart Community Testbed | The Virginia Unmanned Systems Center | Virginia Advanced Air Mobility Alliance (VAAMA) | The Public Safety Innovation Center |Entrepreneurial Ecosystems | Regional Innovation Fund (RIF) | Federal Funding Assistance Program (FFAP) for SBIR & STTR | University Partnerships | Startup Company Mentoring & Engagement. For more information, please visit www.VirginiaIPC.org. Follow VIPC on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.