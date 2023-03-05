AUSTIN’S OWN ACADEMY OF INDEPENDENT MOTION PICTURES HONORS TOP FILM ARTISTRY WITH THE PERCY
The Percy Award for Film Comes Home To Austin
The Academy of Independent Motion Pictures is deeply honored to bring The Percy to the film industry. The Percy is founded on this timeless principle: The best performance wins, no matter the name.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, March 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Academy of Independent Motion Pictures (AIMP) is proud to announce it will honor various films, filmmakers, and actors in nine categories at its inaugural Percy Awards on May 19, 2023, during a ceremony at the venerable Dougherty Theater in Austin, Texas. Nominees in four categories - Best Picture, Best Actress, Best Actor and Best Director - are facing their artistic comrades head-on to capture the winning title.
Going head-to-head this year for The Percy are:
Best Picture Nominees Warning Shot, produced by Will Wallce, Spero Dean Stamboulis and Ross Otterman, and mostly shot in Corsicana, Texas. Warning Shot is the story of a single mother and her young daughter held hostage at an isolated farmhouse by two men sent by the grandson of an old family business rival to coerce them into giving up valuable water rights.
Hostile Territory, produced by Rebel Road Entertainment and Buffalo 8 Productions. Hostile Territory is about a former POW who moves heaven and Earth to return home to his family after the Civil War only to discover that his wife has died and his children have been presumed parentless, so they have been sent away on an orphan train.
Best Actress Nominees
Also going head-to-head are actresses Adrienne Riddle for her work in Dans La Ville & Destiny
Soria for role in No Promised Land.
Best Actor Nominees
The nominees for best actor are Glen Powell for his role in Red Wing; Brian Presley for Hostile
Territory; and Alex Lizzul for work in Who’s Watching Who?
Best Director Nominees
Best Director Nominees are Will Wallace for Red Wing & Brian Presley again for his work on
Hostile Territory.
Other Percy Nominees include:
Best Short Film - Chris Levine and Dawn Lizzul for Who’s Watching Who?
Best Supporting Actor - Hunter Wallace for his role in Jurassic Tale.
Best Cinematography - Tiago Mesquita for his work in Warning Shot.
Best Use of Editing and Special FX - Isaac Rodriguez - Jurassic Tale.
Original Screenplay - Brian Presley for Hostile Territory.
About AIMP and The Percy
The Academy of Independent Motion Pictures (AIMP) and its award, The Percy, is dedicated to
the highest standard of excellence, which will always recognize the very best performances of
film, regardless of the backing or budget of a film or performance. The Percy Categories are
Spirit & Strength, Creativity, Original Screenplay, Short Film, Music, Makeup, Costume Design,
International Feature, Editing, Documentary, Directing, Cinematography, Supporting Actress,
Supporting Actor, Best Actress, Best Actor, Production Design & Best Picture. This year's
Percy Afterparty will be held at Austin's Cloud Tree Studios & Gallery.
The AIMP is fervently dedicated to educating the public worldwide about the positive power and
human enlightenment that film can provide. The AIMP is highly dedicated to varying charities
and all entrance fees from a film or film performance being considered for nomination to The
Percy will be donated entirely to the charities of the AIMP.
The Percy is named after Percy Moore, a renowned Texan who was known for his picturesque
landscapes in his paintings that can still be seen in and around Texas and the United States. The
Percy honors all filmmakers and actors, no matter the name or the budget. To learn more, visit
thepercy.org.
