Broken Pie to Launch Saga Reserve, a P2P Payment Gateway Service Built on Its Own Blockchain

Broken Pie to Launch Saga Reserve, a P2P Payment Gateway Service Built on Its Own BlockchainGUWAHATI, ASSAM, INDIA, March 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Broken Pie Private Limited, a leading Indian software and blockchain development company, is pleased to announce the upcoming launch of Saga Reserve, a P2P payment gateway service built on its own blockchain . The service is designed to offer fast, secure, and convenient peer-to-peer payments, using the power of blockchain technology.
Saga Reserve leverages Broken Pie's proprietary blockchain, which ensures that transactions are transparent, secure, and immutable. The service will be available on desktop and mobile devices, making it accessible to users anywhere in the world. Users will also benefit from low fees and fast transaction times, making Saga Reserve an ideal solution for individuals and businesses alike.
"We are excited to be launching Saga Reserve, a P2P payment gateway service that leverages the power of our own blockchain," said Shwabnam Ahmed, CEO of Broken Pie. "Our team has spent months developing this service, ensuring that it meets the highest standards of security, speed, and reliability."
Broken Pie's blockchain technology is designed to be highly scalable, ensuring that it can handle a high volume of transactions without compromising on speed or security. With Saga Reserve, the company is offering a solution that can compete with traditional payment gateways, while providing users with greater control over their funds.
As a leading software and blockchain development company, Broken Pie is committed to providing innovative solutions that help businesses and individuals thrive in the digital age. To learn more about Saga Reserve and its upcoming launch, visit the Broken Pie website at www.brokenpie.com
Shwabnam Ahmed
Broken Pie Private Limited
+91 1800 891 6355
hello@brokenpie.com