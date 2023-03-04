Financial Aid For Insurance Students: Apply Now To The DJ Bettencourt Scholarship

/EIN News/ -- SALEM, N.H., March 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DJ Bettencourt has established a scholarship exclusive to students in the United States, interested in pursuing an insurance related career. Students already enrolled as business undergraduates at a U.S. institution or high school seniors planning to enroll in college and major in Insurance or a related field are welcome to apply for the scholarship. To apply, students must submit an essay with no longer than one thousand words along with the applicant's biography, full name, contact details, location, when and where they graduated from high school, where are they currently enrolled, and their GPA to dj@djbettencourtscholarship.com. A $1,000 scholarship will be given to the student with the most qualified application. Applications for the DJ Bettencourt Scholarship for Insurance Professional is open until July 15, 2023. After a month of selecting and evaluating the applications, the scholarship recipient will be announced on August 15, 2023.



DJ Bettencourt has worked in the insurance field for quite some time, and he would like to pay it forward by providing a scholarship to a promising young insurance professional. The scholarship is also open for high school students who want to pursue a career in the insurance industry. Students are strongly urged to make the most of any opportunities to get financial assistance. With his experience, Mr. Bettencourt how hard it is for students to have a rising cost in their education. Through his scholarship grant, Mr. Bettencourt isn't just aiming to help the students with their education and tuition fees but also seeks to raise awareness about the issues and burdens faced by the students on their journey to become a professional in their chosen fields.

Born on January 6, 1984, DJ Bettencourt is the Deputy Commissioner of the New Hampshire Insurance Department. He was nominated by Commissioner Christopher Nicolopoulos and approved by Governor Christopher T. Sununu in January 2021. Previously, Deputy Commissioner Bettencourt served as Governor Sununu’s Policy Director for four years, including as the Governor’s liaison to the Insurance Department. Prior to his work in the Governor’s Office, he served eight years (2004-2012) in the New Hampshire House of Representatives, including two years as Majority Leader. During his legislative service, he was involved with setting policies impacting the insurance industry. Deputy Commissioner Bettencourt earned his J.D. from the University of New Hampshire School of Law, and his Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and Communications from the University of New Hampshire. D.J. is active in the National Association of Insurance Commissioners, where he participates in several committees, task forces, and working groups. D.J. was also appointed by Governor Sununu to serve as the Chairman of the Granite State Paid Family and Medical Leave Advisory Board.

DJ Bettencourt has served his community for so long. With his personal experiences, he knows the students' burdens and struggles to achieve their lifelong dream. With this, he created his scholarship grant for insurance students to help them fund their education. Through creative writing, Mr. Bettencourt will choose one student who will get one thousand dollars through his scholarship. Insurance students who want some clarification about the scholarship may visit his website. Applicants or interested students may send in their inquiries or questions through the website's contact page, and Mr. Bettencourt will be happy to assist with the queries being sent to him. Mr. Bettencourt is sending his gratitude to all the students who will take the time to apply for his scholarship grant.

Contact Info: Spokesperson: DJ Bettencourt Company: DJ Bettencourt Scholarship Website: https://djbettencourtscholarship.com Email: apply@djbettencourtscholarship.com