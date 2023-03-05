The DJ Bettencourt Scholarship: Opening Opportunities For The Future Of Insurance Professionals
New Hampshire Deputy Insurance Commissioner D.J. Bettencourt Gives Back With FundingSALEM, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Undergraduates and high school students who are interested in pursuing a career in the insurance industry are encouraged to apply for the DJ Bettencourt Scholarship for Insurance Professionals. To qualify for the scholarship, students must be enrolled in any university in the United States and be pursuing an insurance or a similarly related course of studies. Applicants may send in their biography, name, contact number, location, email address, complete details of their high school transcript, where they are currently enrolled, and their GPA. Along with this information, interested students must also submit an essay. Students can submit their scholarship application to dj@djbettencourtscholarship.com. Mr. Bettencourt and others will choose one recipient who will receive a $1,000 scholarship. The deadline for applications will be on July 15, 2023. The announcement of the recipient is on August 15, 2023.
The scholarship is open to all insurance students in the United States. Mr. Bettencourt is willing to help and give back to the next generation of insurance professionals in the United States. It is hard for students to balance their academic, personal, and work life to fund their education. It is hard for the student to catch up with the rising tuition fees yearly. That is why Mr. Bettencourt is investing in deserving students, so they can focus on their studies in the insurance field.
The individual behind the scholarship, Mr. D.J. Bettencourt was born on January 6, 1984. He has spent his whole life in Salem, NH. He first became involved in politics by volunteering for George W. Bush's 2000 presidential campaign, and then he interned for both Gordon J. Humphrey and Mitt Romney in 2002.
DJ Bettencourt is the Deputy Commissioner of the New Hampshire Insurance Department. He was nominated by Commissioner Christopher Nicolopoulos and approved by Governor Christopher T. Sununu in January 2021. Previously, Deputy Commissioner Bettencourt served as Governor Sununu’s Policy Director for four years, including as the Governor’s liaison to the Insurance Department.
Prior to his work in the Governor’s Office, he served eight years (2004-2012) in the New Hampshire House of Representatives, including two years as Majority Leader. During his legislative service, he was involved with setting policies impacting the insurance industry.
In 2021, Governor Sununu named D.J. the chairman of the Granite State Paid Family and Medical Leave Plan.
With over twenty years of public service, D.J. wants to support the next generation of professionals in New Hampshire and across the United States. With this in mind, he established the DJ Bettencourt Scholarship for Insurance Professionals. Students in the United States who wish to pursue a career in the insurance industry are encouraged to apply. One student who has the best application will receive a $1,000 scholarship.
Students and applicants may visit Mr. Bettencourt's website to learn more about the scholarship. They can also submit their inquiries by filling in the boxes on the contact page, and queries will be answered as soon as possible. Mr. Bettencourt wishes everyone the best of luck and extends his gratitude to the students who will participate in his scholarship.
