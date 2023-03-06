Introducing FourX The Better Chocolate, The First Vitamin-Infused Chocolate Bite with Benefits.
Suzie Yorke, Founder of Love Good Fats, launches FourX The Better Chocolate, the world's first sugar-free, vitamin-packed functional chocolate, at EXPO EAST
We chose Ecuadorian cacao beans because they're the best in the world, cultivated in ultra-rich soil, pollinated by Ecuadorian butterflies who are the secret ingredient of fantastic-tasting beans.”ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA, U.S.A., March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When Love Good Fats Founder Suzie Yorke was preparing for her next marathon, she realized that popping 10-12 sugar-laden vitamin gummies was not aligned with her healthy, sugar-free lifestyle. She wanted something better. When she couldn’t find it, she decided to create it; a high-quality, nutrient-dense and optimally metabolized vitamin that catered to her sweet tooth. She partnered with chocolatier Alejandro Castillo, and developed FourX The Better ChocolateTM, a decadent vitamin, nutrient and supplement-packed functional chocolate.
— Suzie Yorke
With five varieties, including Sleep, Children’s Multivitamins, and Adult C+D with Immunity and Ashwagandha, FourX The Better Chocolate is the world’s first supplement-infused chocolate bite that is not only delicious but packs a nutrient-dense punch of vitamins, minerals, metabolizing MTC oil, and adaptogens like ashwagandha mushrooms.
Using a bean-to-bar process, they produce a sustainable, fair trade bite, which, thanks to Ecuador’s famous butterflies, creates an incredibly rich cacao chocolate taste, processed without alkali, without added natural or artificial flavours, and without chemicals anywhere in the process, protecting most of the antioxidants and flavonoids, and making the chocolate healthier. They source their cocoa beans from an NGO that supports 3422 small family farms, promoting sustainable farming and butterfly conservation in the process.
“As these unique gardens and farms are small, family-run enterprises, our partnership with the farmers is allowing opportunities for their farms to thrive now, and benefit the next generation, especially the women in the community, who will be able to inherit a successful business,” states Suzie Yorke. “We chose Ecuadorian cacao beans because they are known to be the best in the world not only because they are cultivated in ultra-rich soil surrounded by aromatic fields of flowers and fruits whose rich scents are infused into the beans as they grow, but too because they are pollinated by the infamous Ecuadorian butterflies who are the lifeline and the secret ingredient of these fantastic-tasting beans.”
Dubbed the “butterfly capital of the world”, Ecuador boasts 4,000 species of butterfly within its relatively small borders. Most people are surprised to learn that butterflies are responsible for one in every three bites of food we consume. Yet, over the past four decades, the butterfly population has declined by 2%. Suzie and her team are hoping that their conservation efforts will help stave off some of that decline.
Suzie and her team will be launching FourX The Better Chocolates at Expo East in Anaheim, California, from March 8th-10th. Attendees are invited to meet Suzie and sample the variety of flavours at Booth 8210.
To speak with Suzie about the launch of the world’s first functional chocolates with benefits or to request a sampling kit, please contact:
Colleen McCourt, PR & Media Relations
e: Colleen@FrontDoorPR.com
c: 705-358-2006
30 -
About The Better ChocolateTM
The Better ChocolateTM is the world’s first Ecuadorian Fair-Trade functional chocolate, your daily dose of vitamins, minerals and supplements in one sumptuous, chocolatey bite. This delicious marriage of the finest Ecuadorian chocolate with the highest quality adaptogens, vitamins, minerals, ashwagandha mushroom, MCT oil, coconut oil, and 0g of sugar is the creation of co-founder Suzie Yorke and chocolatier Alejandro Castillo. Using the world’s best cacao beans, pollinated by Ecuador’s famous butterflies, Suzie and Alejandro have created this unique 100% Single Origin, non-GMO, keto, gluten-free, soya-free, Bean-to-Bar small-batch roasted, preservative-free chocolate vitamin. They are proudly Women’s Owned Certified, BIPOC and LGBT friendly, contributing a portion of proceeds to funding butterfly conservation NGOs. www.thebetterchocolates.com
Colleen McCourt
Front Door PR
+1 705-358-2006
colleen@frontdoorpr.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other