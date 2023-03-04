Aidoc Introduces Cardiovascular Solutions to Connect the Dots in Patient Care Through the Power of Enterprise-Wide AI

Solutions enable care teams to enhance cross-specialty provider workflows leading to decreased time to treatment and improved transfers

NEW YORK, March 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aidoc, the leading provider of healthcare AI solutions, today launched its premier, first-of-its-kind cardiovascular AI solutions package during the opening of the American College of Cardiology (ACC) 2023 annual meeting in New Orleans. Aidoc's cardiovascular solutions automatically consolidate data, utilize AI to generate clinical insights for more effective diagnosis, and streamline communication to help prevent patients from being lost to follow-up, enabling a possible increase in downstream procedures.

With continued challenges in health systems due to the provider labor shortage and rising costs, providing more cost-effective quality care through earlier, faster treatment and more accurate interventions is imperative. Aidoc's AI improves clinician efficiency, decreases the length of stay, and reduces the turnaround time to mitigate average hospital costs, rising 15-25% since 20201.

"Tremendous pressure exists within the healthcare industry today. Leaders need to find new ways to deliver on outcomes while balancing continued challenges from revenue leakage to staffing concerns," shared Elad Walach, CEO at Aidoc. "We help address these challenges by developing a system of intelligence that connects the dots across the health system. Our solutions analyze information, find valuable insights and deliver them to the right physician. The cardiovascular setting is crucial to care in acute and non-acute settings, so helping cardiologists and cardiovascular proceduralists get the right insights based on a patient's data is critical."

Every 34 seconds, someone in the United States dies due to cardiovascular disease2. Aidoc's cardiovascular product offering includes AI solutions for cardiovascular diseases that are both prevalent and benefit the most by having AI applied to hospital workflows. Aidoc's cardiovascular offering includes products for:

Aortic Care

- Aortic Dissection (image based)

- Abdominal Aortic Measurements (image based)*

V enous Thromboembolism

- Pulmonary Embolism (image based)

- Incidental Pulmonary Embolism (image based)

- Right Heart Strain (image based)

- Deep Vein Thrombosis

- Inferior Vena Cava Filter

Coronary Artery Disease

Structural Heart

Echocardiography in partnership with Us2.ai

Delivered through the company's exclusive aiOS™, Aidoc overcomes challenges common to AI implementation, including unstructured data, staff capacity, ROI measurement and siloed organizational structures to ensure facilities see value on day one of implementation.

Aidoc's solutions and workflows are tailored based on a facility's unique needs and native systems. The enterprise platform includes products to manage touchpoints within the patient care continuum:

Aidoc CareCo - Mobile app for PERT, Aortic and Structural Heart care teams with real-time notification of time-sensitive cases and mobile imaging viewer; automatically fed EMR data and facilitates cross-department communication.

Aidoc Infinity - Identify patients needing follow-up, like those with untreated or undertreated Coronary Artery Disease, with integrations to track follow-up adherence, provide clinical pathway steerage and automate outreach to patients, primary care physicians or clinics.

Aidoc Rad – Radiology product line that includes seamless, image-based triage and quantification connecting to 13 organic FDA-cleared algorithms and eight more third-party FDA-cleared algorithms.

Aidoc Enroll – AI-driven automatic patient identification for clinical trial enrollment.

"Technology like Aidoc's cardiovascular solutions enables providers to identify patients who require timely intervention with AI and ensure physicians receive the necessary information at the right time, providing options across the entire care spectrum," said Dr. Yair Lev, Co-Director of Inpatient Cardiology and Director of Quality and Safety for the Division at Jefferson Health. "Obstacles within healthcare systems turn preventable conditions into life-threatening ones. For example, many ED patients undergo diagnostic imaging with incidental findings detected, like coronary artery disease. With the help of advanced AI technologies, we can identify these patients at an earlier stage, before their first major cardiac episode, and provide the right care to help save lives."

About Aidoc

Aidoc is a pioneering force in clinical AI. We focus on aiding and empowering healthcare teams to optimize patient outcomes, which results in improved economic value and clinical outcomes. Our clinically proven AI solutions eliminate silos, increase efficiencies, and improve outcomes by delivering critical information when and where care teams need it leading to immediate collective action. Built on Aidoc's exclusive aiOS™, we analyze and aggregate medical data to enable care teams to operationalize the unexpected and work seamlessly with a continued focus on the patient. Aidoc AI is always on, running in the background to change the foreground.

*510k pending

