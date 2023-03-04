Visitor Guard® expands its insurance offerings; "Visitors Protect" now covers Pre-Existing Conditions like any other illnesses

Visitor Guard® has expanded its insurance solutions for its customers with its Visitors Protect plan.

GLEN ALLEN, Va., March 4, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Visitor Guard® has introduced the Visitors Protect plan that covers pre-existing conditions like any other illnesses. Earlier, travelers could find comprehensive and fixed-benefit health insurance policies offering limited coverage for the acute onset of pre-existing conditions. No insurance plans covered pre-existing conditions; hence, it was challenging for visitors with pre-existing illnesses to find the right plan. Now, with the Visitors Protect plan, traveling abroad will be easier for visitors.

It offers temporary medical coverage with pre-existing conditions, including doctor visits, lab work, prescriptions, and more. The maximum limit for pre-existing condition coverage through age 69 is $25,000, and for ages 70 and older is $20,000. The plan is ideal for travelers aged 60 and above, though it can be bought by individuals aged between 14 days (about 2 weeks) to 99 years.

Apart from covering pre-existing conditions, it offers coverage to in-patient and out-patient medical accidents & illnesses of $50,000, $100,000, or $250,000 for individuals under 69 years of age and a maximum of $50,000 for ages 70 and above. In addition, it covers medical evacuation, emergency reunion, repatriation of remains, AD&D (Accidental Death & Dismemberment), return of minor children, prescription drugs, emergency local ambulance, COVID-19 care, chiropractic care, dental treatment, physical therapy, extended care facility, home nursing care, etc.

Another distinct feature that sets it apart from other robust travel medical insurance policies is CareClix Consultancy. The plan provides insured individuals with a broad network of board-certified medical professionals, which they can access online or by telephone to diagnose, treat or prescribe medications for non-emergency medical issues. Visitors Protect is underwritten by Sirius Point Speciality Insurance Corporation and has received an A- rating by the AM Best Rating. Visitors Protect is a comprehensive plan that extends its coverage to the US, Mexico, and Canada. Individuals and families planning to visit these countries from their home country can buy this plan. The coverage starts from 90 days (about 3 months) up to 12 months for non-US residents and citizens coming to the US, Canada, and Mexico. The plan is not designed for US nationals or citizens.

Pre-existing conditions should not stop anyone from traveling to new destinations. With our new plan, travelers get the opportunity to secure themselves financially from diseases that already exist. Conditions like diabetes, cardiovascular disease, arthritis, flu, high blood pressure, etc., are considered pre-existing medical conditions. The premium is calculated based on the traveler's age, trip duration, policy maximum, and deductible. The higher the traveler's age, trip length, and policy maximum, the higher will be the premium.

Buying the plan is easy. Visitor Guard® is always there to help and guide its customers. Call or email us, and we will walk you through the buying process, followed by answers to your concerns and queries about the plan.

