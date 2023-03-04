Submit Release
SUPER MICRO SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Super Micro To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

NEW YORK, March 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Super Micro Computer Inc. ("Super Micro" or the "Company") SMCI.

If you suffered losses exceeding $50,000 investing in Super Micro stock or options and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310). You may also click here for additional information: www.faruqilaw.com/SMCI.

There is no cost or obligation to you.

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading minority and Woman-owned national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia.

On January 10, 2023, Spruce Point Capital Management released a report expressing "grave concerns about the accuracy of Super Micro's financial reporting and sustainability of its recent stock price performance." The report alleged, among other things, that the Company and its CEO "have a troubling history that recently resulted in delinquent filings, financial restatements, and a delisting of its shares."

On this news, Super Micro's stock price fell $6.40, or 7.6%, to close at $78.37 per share on January 10, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

