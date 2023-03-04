Tru Tech Doors - 25 years as a leader in the Door Industry

Tru Tech Doors proudly celebrates their 25th anniversary within the Door Industry.

VAUGHAN, Ontario, March 4, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Twenty-five years ago, we set out to build the type of door that we would want in our own home. That journey began a relentless mission to manufacture the finest door products possible. Our customer's success is the incentive that fuels our continual drive to create a superior product, now and in the future.With a state-of-the-art facility in Toronto, Tru Tech Doors manufactures premium products that are sold through the distribution channel in North America. Our skilled professionals are constantly striving to revolutionize the door manufacturing industry through continued product research, development, innovation, and best-in-class customer service.

"After twenty-five years, I am proud to say that I am as passionate about doors and our customers as I was the day we started. I stand behind the products we manufacture and those we aspire to make in the future", said Mr. Careri. "I look forward to many years ahead working directly with Tru Tech's exceptional employees and harnessing their talent and passion that benefits our customers."

Tru Tech Doors has designed the Harbour Craft Estate fiberglass doors within the last year and are currently manufacturing these doors on-site. They are the foundation of an extensive range of styles, textures and panel profiles that feature a balance of being functional and esthetically beautiful.

