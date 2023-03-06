NAACP Image Award Recognizes Former Gang Leader's Transformation into Activist and Filmmaker
EINPresswire.com/ -- Arthur “Silky Slim” Reed, once a notorious gangster and gang leader, has turned his life around and become a powerful voice for social justice. His accomplishments were recently recognized when he and civil rights attorney Ben Crump received the NAACP Image Award for their role in the Netflix documentary Civil. Reed, who has been hired by the Crump law firm as an investigator and paralegal, has also started a film production company called “We Shoot First Films”, which specializes in socially conscious documentaries.
Reed’s latest documentary, “Voices of Justice”, is set to release soon and is co-produced with Benjamin Crump. The film follows Crump and Reed as they explore solutions to the ongoing crisis of police brutality and senseless violence in urban communities. The film will focus on the unique perspective and skill set that Reed brings to the fight for justice as a former member of the community most affected by police violence. Featuring interviews with mothers who have lost their children to gang violence, the film offers a personal perspective on the impact of these issues.
“We delve into the root causes of police brutality and community violence as it explores creative solutions for reform,” says Reed. “From training programs to community-led initiatives, the film examines the steps that can be taken to improve the relationship between the police and the community, and to put an end to the cycle of violence.”
The documentary will also feature interviews with mothers who have lost their children to police brutality, including Sybrina Fulton, mother of Trayvon Martin, Roevaughn Wells, mother of Tyre Nichols killed by Memphis police, and Philonise Floyd, brother of George Floyd. The film showcases how the nation’s number one civil rights attorney works to change today’s society not only by fighting for civil rights in the courtroom but also by granting them by giving a former criminal a second chance.
Arthur “Silky Slim” Reed’s transformation from gang leader to community activist and filmmaker is a powerful example of how redemption and hard work can lead to positive change. With “Voices of Justice”, Reed continues to use his unique perspective and skill set to help make the world a better place.
For more information about Arthur “Silky Slim” Reed and “Voices of Justice”, please visit: https://www.weshootfirstfilms.com/.
