Experience the Timeless Charm of Vietnam at the 9th Ho Chi Minh City Ao Dai Festival 2023

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam--(Newsfile Corp. - March 4, 2023) - On 03 March 2023, Ho Chi Minh City's Department of Tourism and Ho Chi Minh City Women's Union officially commenced the 9th Ho Chi Minh City Ao Dai Festival. As one of the most anticipated events of the year, the month-long celebration of Vietnam's traditional costume promises to captivate visitors with the beauty of the Vietnamese Ao Dai through feisty activities from March 3 to March 31 at various historical and cultural sites in Ho Chi Minh City.

The Vietnamese traditional Ao Dai is not only a beautiful and elegant costume but also a unique symbol of Vietnam, esteemed across the globe. Accompanying the country's history, it has undergone several changes to become an iconic dress that has contributed to promoting the image of Vietnam to the world.

The opening ceremony of Ao Dai Festival 2023 took place on March 3, 2023 at Nguyen Hue Walking Street, where visitors can admire 21 outstanding collections from famous designers with over 500 Ao Dai models.

At the ceremony, Mr. Duc Anh Duong, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, stated that Ao Dai is becoming an increasingly recognizable symbol of Vietnam on the global stage. Ao Dai not only showcases the beauty of Vietnamese women, but also serves as a symbol of Vietnam's friendliness. He emphasized that the festival is not just about preserving and developing the tradition of Ao Dai, but also an opportunity to showcase the unique and dynamic identity of Ho Chi Minh City to international visitors, where they can find unforgettable experiences and emotions.

The highlight of the festival is the vibrant parade of stunning Ao Dai designs that will take place on March 5, 2023, along a pedestrian route from Nguyen Hue to Le Loi, Dong Khoi and other popular tourist attractions. Visitors will be enchanted by the colorful and lively parade, which will showcase a wide range of Ao Dai designs, from the traditional to the modern. The parade will be a true spectacle, embodying the festival's festive spirit and promoting Vietnam's rich culture and heritage.

In addition, visitors can enjoy two exciting experience spaces. The Exhibition Space at President Ho Chi Minh Monument Park and Nguyen Hue Street showcases the beauty of Ao Dai in Vietnamese family traditions, Ao Dai Festival over the years, and intangible cultural forms of Vietnam. Meanwhile, the Ao Dai Art Path at Lam Son Park and the square in front of the City Theater offers opportunities for visitors to take pictures, experience traditional art performances, and participate in interactive activities.

The festival will also host the Ho Chi Minh City Charming Ao Dai Contest, with preliminary and semi-finals to be held in February 2023 and the final night on March 5, 2023, at Nguyen Hue street. And for those interested in art, there will be a drawing contest of Ao Dai to be held on March 11 and 12, 2023, at the General Science Library.

This year's Festival boasts a remarkable highlight, which is that visitors can also experience the intersection of Ao Dai with technology, including an online interactive application that allows them to see themselves in Vietnamese traditional costumes with images of characters wearing Ao Dai passing through the city's unique tourist attractions.

Moreover, the festival offers a range of other performances and events, including traditional music and dance performances, street performances, art exhibitions, and cultural exchanges. There will also be workshops where visitors can learn about traditional crafts such as silk weaving, embroidery, and lacquering.

The Ao Dai Museum will offer reduced entrance fees of 5%-30% in March and will coordinate with HUTECH University to organize activities such as painting and wearing Ao Dai, tying coconut leaves, wrapping cakes, and exhibiting a countryside marketplace, etc.

According to Ms. Hoa Anh Thi Nguyen, Director of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism, after the festival, the city's tourism industry plans to promote the Ho Chi Minh City Ao Dai Festival at the ITB Asia International Travel Fair 2023 in Singapore in October 2023, with the aim of showcasing the festival to the international market and making it an attractive destination for foreign tourists.

The Ho Chi Minh City Ao Dai Festival 2023 is a spectacular display of Vietnam's rich cultural heritage and an opportunity to celebrate the timeless elegance of the Vietnamese Ao Dai. The festival is sure to attract visitors from all over the world, highlighting Vietnam's position as a top destination for international travelers. With its vibrant parade, colorful performances, and cultural exchange, the festival will offer visitors an unforgettable experience and create memories that will last a lifetime.

