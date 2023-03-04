Why was HIVERY named in Fast Company's 2023 World's Most Innovative Companies?

HIVERY revolutionizes retail and earns Fast Company honor.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (PRWEB) March 04, 2023

HIVERY has been named to Fast Company's prestigious annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2023. HIVERY has earned the standing of No. 9 of 10 in the Asia-Pacific category.

This year's list highlights the businesses at the forefront of their respective industries, paving the way for the innovations of tomorrow. These companies are setting the standard with some of the greatest accomplishments of the modern world. In addition to the World's 50 Most Innovative Companies, 540 organizations are recognized across 54 sectors and regions.

One of HIVERY's most notable technical achievements is its algorithmic engine used in HIVERY Curate. The engine uses machine learning and mixed integer programming (MIP) to optimize retail strategies. MIP is a mathematical problem-solving technique that helps solve complex retail assortment and space planning problems by considering custom merchandise constraints and set goals. Leveraging store-level data, HIVERY's AI model applies a bottom-up approach to discover store and assortment relationships, providing granular, fast (minutes, not months) actionable store-level insight for better assortment strategy and giving retailers an advantage over traditional planning tools.

The company has an ongoing commitment to innovation, as HIVERY's Chief Product Officer, Ian Goodwin, adds:

"Our vision is to revolutionize category management practices by transforming how it's done. With advanced AI and mixed integer programming, great design, and deep customer obsession, our solutions enable users to focus on their goals and ask the right questions simply. Our goal is to leverage the power of generative A.I. to supercharge our customer's ability to do space-aware assortment planning."

Fast Company's editors and writers sought out the companies making the biggest strides around the globe.

The World's Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company's signature franchise and one of the year's most highly anticipated editorial efforts. It provides a firsthand look at the inspiring and innovative efforts of companies across all sectors of the economy.

"What a strange and thrilling year it has been to honor this year's Most Innovative Companies. This year's list compiles some of the most cutting-edge groundbreakers who are changing our world every single day, from legacy organizations like McDonald's to upstarts like MrBeast and institutions such as NASA. Everyone on this list does something completely, uniquely different, yet, they all have one thing in common: innovation," said Fast Company editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan.

Fast Company will host its third annual Most Innovative Companies Summit on April 19 and 20, which HIVERY will attend. The virtual summit celebrates the Most Innovative Companies in business and provides an inside look at cutting-edge business trends and what it takes to innovate in 2023.

Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies issue (March/April 2023) is available online here, in in-app form via iTunes, and on newsstands.

