(SPAC) Johnson Fistel, LLP is Investigating Numerous Special Purpose Acquisition Companies

SAN DIEGO, March 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential violations of law in connection with the following Special Purpose Acquisition Companies ("SPACs").

If you are an investor purchasing any of the SPACs below and suffered losses: Click or paste the following web address into your browser to submit your information:

https://www.cognitoforms.com/JohnsonFistel/SPACInquiry

SPAC Business Combination
AMCI Acquisition Corp Advent Technology Holdings, Inc.
PropTech Investment Corporation II Appreciate Holdings
Star Peak Corp II Benson Hill Inc.
GigCapital4 Inc. BigBear.ai Holdings Inc
Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. Boxed, Inc.
FS Development Corp Gemini Therapeutics
Crescent Acquisition Corporation LiveVox Holdings, Inc.
GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II Mirion Technologies, Inc.
FG New America Acquisition Oppfi Inc
Software Acquisition Group Inc. II Otonomo Technologies Ltd.
FS Development Corp. II Pardes Biosciences, Inc.
Fintech Acquisition Corporation III Paya, Inc.
Fintech Acquisition Corporation IV Perella Weinberg Partners
PropTech Acquisition Corporation Porch.com
Dynamics Special Purpose Corp Senti Biosciences Inc
BCTG Acquisition Corp Tango Therapeutics Inc.
TPG Pace Solutions Corp. Vacasa, Inc.

There is no cost or obligation to you. If you are interested in learning more about any of the following investigations, please contact Lead Analyst Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If you email, please include your phone number.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. Johnson Fistel seeks to recover losses incurred due to violations of federal securities laws. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
Investor Relations
jimb@johnsonfistel.com


