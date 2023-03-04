Cloud 3D Print Wins First Place in "Win in Nanjing" Overseas Talents Entrepreneurship Competition North America

Cloud 3D Print, a platform for cloud-based and AI-powered 3D printing, won first place in the "Win in Nanjing" Overseas Talents Entrepreneurship Competition North America semifinals, hosted by the Nanjing Human Resources and Social Security Bureau. Cloud 3D Print's advanced AI capabilities make 3D printing easier and more efficient, saving material and time. The competition attracted 16 high-quality projects, with Cloud 3D Print recognized as a high-quality entrepreneurial project.

Atlanta, Georgia - Cloud 3D Print powered by Mech Solutions Ltd. has proudly announced its first position in the "Win in Nanjing" Overseas Talents Entrepreneurship Competition North America semifinals held on February 25. Cloud 3D Print is a platform for 3D printing that is cloud-based and AI-powered, allowing users to access, manage, and monitor their 3D printing tasks from anywhere in the world. With advanced AI failure detection capabilities, this platform makes 3D printing easier than ever before, ensuring that printing material and time are not wasted. The competition was hosted by the Nanjing Human Resources and Social Security Bureau and organized by the Sino-US Technology Innovation Cooperation Center. Participants fiercely competed by presenting their projects through a combination of challenging processes.

Chen Futao, Counselor of the Chinese Embassy in the United States, delivered a speech on site, Yang Huan, Deputy Director of the Talent Development Department of the Nanjing Municipal Human Resources and Social Security Bureau, delivered a video speech, and Gu Julin, President of the China-U.S. Science and Technology Innovation Cooperation Center, delivered a speech on-site in Atlanta, congratulating the successful conclusion of the competition.

The "Win in Nanjing" Overseas Talents Entrepreneurship Competition was established in 2012. Through domestic and overseas preliminary competitions and the Nanjing final competition, it attracts high-level overseas talents from around the world to start businesses in Nanjing. Since the launch of the "Win in Nanjing" competition for overseas talent entrepreneurship in North America in 2023, more than 90 projects from various fields around the world have been collected to participate. After a rigorous qualification review and selection process, 16 high-quality projects have made it to the finals. Out of the 16 projects, Cloud 3D Print was successful in achieving first place in the competition.

Cloud 3D Print has been recognized as a high-quality entrepreneurial project. The innovative idea has received positive feedback because it is changing the traditional processes of 3D printing, transforming it into a new and advanced way of printing.

The competition has successfully held eleven sessions in a row, with 3,100 overseas students from 32 countries/regions around the world registering to participate, 220 people winning awards in the final competition, 96 people being selected for Nanjing's key talent introduction plan, and more than 130 science and technology enterprises founded in Nanjing.

The 16 high-quality projects that have entered the North American semifinal competition come from various fields such as digital economy, intelligent manufacturing, artificial intelligence, software and information services, and big health. The winners of the North American Final are:

Cloud 3D Print standing first position at the "Win in Nanjing" Overseas Talents Entrepreneurship Competition North America semifinal will receive prizes in the form of cash and entrepreneurship support. The competition also provides talent housing, venture capital, and financing services for winners to help them start their businesses in Nanjing.

The "Win in Nanjing" Overseas Talents Entrepreneurship Competition is an excellent opportunity for high-level overseas talents to start their businesses in Nanjing, and it is a significant event for promoting international cooperation and exchange in the field of innovation and entrepreneurship.

