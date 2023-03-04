Hà Nội plans various promotional activities to fulfil 2023 development goals

VIETNAM, March 4 - HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội plans to organise 167 promotional activities in trade, tourism and investment, including 50 at the municipal level this year in an effort to fulfil the capital city’s socio-economic development goals, said Deputy Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyễn Mạnh Quyền on March 2.

Addressing a conference to plan the city's promotional campaign for 2023 held by the Hà Nội Promotion Agency (HPA), Quyền stressed that the activities should focus on the city’s key export markets.

According to the HPA's report, Hà Nội organised 172 promotion activities last year, thus contributing to its socio-economic recovery and development after the COVID-19 pandemic.

These activities contributed to bringing total export turnover to US$17.1 billion last year, up 10.3 per cent year-on-year, and reaching $1.69 billion in foreign direct investment, also up 10.3 per cent year-on-year.

In the year, Hà Nội welcomed 18.7 million tourist arrivals, a 4.7-fold increase compared to the previous year. Of the total, 1.5 million were foreign arrivals.

This year, the HPA will step up promotional activities to call for investment capital from key markets such as China, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Singapore, Taiwan (China), the US and Europe.

It will promote the cooperation between investment promotion agencies and diplomatic organisations and the foreign-invested economic sector so as to seek new export markets, and gradually reduce dependence on the Chinese market. — VNS