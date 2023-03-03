AG Platkin and Colonel Callahan Announce Arrest in Shooting of New Jersey State Trooper in Paterson

TRENTON – Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin and New Jersey State Police Colonel Patrick J. Callahan today announced the arrest of a man charged with opening fire on two on-duty New Jersey State Troopers in Paterson and hitting one, in the early morning hours of Thursday, March 2.

Jocquise R. Timmons, 28, of Paterson, was arrested in South Carolina today and charged with two counts of attempted murder (1st degree), four counts of aggravated assault (2nd and 3rd degree), possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose (2nd degree), and unlawful possession of a weapon (2nd degree). Timmons was apprehended by the U.S. Marshals Service NY/NJ Regional Fugitive Task Force and is being held pending extradition.

“Each and every day our New Jersey Troopers put their lives on the line to keep New Jerseyans safe from gun violence, but yesterday one of our own fell victim to the very crime he was working to prevent. Today, thanks to the tireless efforts of his colleagues, we announce the arrest of Jocquise Timmons, who is charged with the ambush and attempted murder of two New Jersey State Troopers as they performed their duty to protect and serve the residents of Paterson,” said Attorney General Platkin. “It was only by luck that the defendant only succeeded in injuring one Trooper, who sustained a gunshot wound to the leg, but is expected to make a full recovery. I thank the dedicated members of law enforcement in New Jersey and beyond who stepped up and answered our call for assistance in locating and apprehending this suspect, especially the U.S. Marshals Service who made the arrest. I also commend the fine and fast work of the New Jersey State Police under the leadership of Colonel Callahan. Thanks to everyone’s help, Jocquise Timmons will now be brought back to New Jersey to be held accountable for his violent acts.”

“The brazen ambush attack on our troopers put their lives at risk as well as the lives of Paterson residents. The assault represents not just an attack on law enforcement, but an attack on humanity,” said Colonel Patrick J. Callahan, Superintendent of the New Jersey State Police. “I applaud the efforts of our troopers, detectives, and law enforcement partners well beyond the borders of New Jersey for their relentless efforts in bringing Timmons to justice. We will continue in our efforts to ensure that everyone responsible for the attempted murder of a police officer will be held accountable for their actions.”

Timmons allegedly fired on two Troopers driving unmarked vehicles in the area of E 26th St and 9th Ave. shortly before 1 a.m. on Thursday. The bullets hit both vehicles and struck one of the Troopers in the leg. The Trooper, whose name has not been released due to safety concerns, was transported to Saint Joseph’s Regional Medical Center, where he underwent surgery for his injury and is hoped to make a full recovery.

At the time of the shooting, the Troopers were investigating the attempted break-in of a home on East 26th Street hours earlier. Timmons was one of the suspects being sought in that attempted break-in. As the Troopers were attempted to follow a vehicle believed to be involved in the attempted break-in, surveillance footage from a fixed residential location in the area of E 26th St and 9th Ave captured a figure later identified as Timmons stepping out from behind a parked vehicle, assume a shooting stance, and opening fire on their vehicles.

The first-degree attempted murder charge carries a sentence of 10 to 20 years in state prison, including a period of parole ineligibility equal to 85 percent of the sentence imposed, and a fine of up to $200,000. Second-degree crimes carry a sentence of five to 10 years in state prison and a fine of up to $150,000. Second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon carries a mandatory period of parole ineligibility equal to one-third to one-half of the sentence imposed or three years, whichever is greater. Third-degree crimes carry a sentence of three to five years in state prison and a fine of up to $15,000.

The charges are merely accusations and the defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

###