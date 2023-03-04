Submit Release
News Search

There were 276 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 373,806 in the last 365 days.

MENA-3 Games Market Report 2023: Revenue is Estimated to be $1.8 Billion in 2022, Rising to $2.8 Billion in 2026 at a 5-Year CAGR of Nearly 10%

You just read:

MENA-3 Games Market Report 2023: Revenue is Estimated to be $1.8 Billion in 2022, Rising to $2.8 Billion in 2026 at a 5-Year CAGR of Nearly 10%

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more